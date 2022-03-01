Murad’s Retinol-Infused Under-Eye Masks Smooth Wrinkles With a Powerful Anti-Aging Formula

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Confession: I just got Botox. I got a few units put in my forehead and in-between my eyes. I don’t have deep wrinkles but I have fine lines and Botox does an amazing job of smoothing my skin and leaving it dewy (my favorite part). But Botox can’t do anything for my under-eyes. That’s where Dr. Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks come in. I’ve been using them for a few weeks and I’ve already seen the lines smooth and the texture majorly improve. And they’re out now!

I told you back in February how great Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is. It gives you immediate wrinkle-smoothing results. These eye masks are a bit different because they contain retinol, which over time, reduces fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen. These are long-term results that really last. Now, before you panic about putting retinol near your eyes (because that can be a bit harsh), Murad’s formula contains what the brand calls Retinol Tri-Active Technology, which is a blend of fast-acting and delayed-release retinol to be gentle on your skin.

In addition to retinol, the eye masks contain blue agave extract to firm skin and passionfruit extract to reduce puffiness and dullness. They’re made from bio-cellulose that’s used in medical settings to help boost the absorption of ingredients. I love that this material biodegrades so I’m not leaving more waste behind. But I especially love how they truly do not slip down your face. I even vacuumed while wearing them!

Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks are made for all skin types and tones. You’re meant to use them at night about 2-3 times per week. Remove them after about 15 minutes and pat whatever is leftover into the skin. Then can apply the brand’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum ($89 at Murad) and Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream ($84 at Murad).

Murad didn’t create these masks alone. The brand teamed up with TikTok-fave dermatologist Zion Ko Lamm, M.D. “Since the dawn of the eye mask, I have tried almost every product on the market and noted pain points such as coverage, slippage, ineffectiveness and texture,” she wrote on Instagram. “Designing this eye mask for peak performance was so much fun.” She does on to say the “extra-large design is engineered to cover and deliver retinol to the under-eye, crow’s feet, and supralateral aspect of the cheek.” I did notice these feel bigger and more luxe than many others I’ve tried.

Now’s your chance to get your hands on Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks before TikTok finds out they really work and sells them out.