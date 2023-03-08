Murad’s Powerful New Retinal Serum Promises Firmer Skin Faster Than Ever — In 2-4 Weeks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re already a Murad fan, if you use any of its anti-aging products, you know the brand is serious about reducing fine lines and wrinkles as quickly as possible. And the best way to do that is with a retinol or, even better, retinal (a stronger version). That’s the star ingredient in Murad’s Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment, an anti-aging serum that works even faster than the cult-fave Retinol Youth Renewal Serum. Allow us to explain the difference.

First, you need to know that retinol is the derivative of vitamin A that turns over skin cells and encourages collagen production. It’s the gold standard in reducing fine lines, brightening skin and even clearing up acne. But there’s another vitamin A derivative that works even faster: retinaldehyde, or retinal for short. That’s why Murad put it in its new serum so the formula would have ” 2.5x better efficacy” per the brand.

Now, with these faster benefits can also come skin sensitivity. That’s why Murad also included oat lipids and alpha glucan to help replenish ceramides, increase moisture and soothe skin. There’s also kangaroo paw flower extract to help improve the appearance of sagging skin and smooth wrinkles gently and over time. Still, start slow and work up to daily use. To help with any potential side effects, the brand left out ingredients like mineral oil, formaldehyde and, alcohol.

In studies, Murad found its new treatment “visibly lifts neck/jowl sagging and visibly smooths deep-set wrinkles/crepey skin” after two weeks and continues to “increase skin elasticity” after four weeks.

So, should you scrap your trusty Retinol Youth Renewal Serum? No! That’s great for when you’re just starting to see fine lines. It works, it just takes a bit longer. When you have deeper 11s or crepey skin — or just want results faster! – that’s when you’ll want to introduce Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment. Grab it now on Murad’s website.