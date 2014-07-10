Beauty and the Real Girl: Face Oil Can Work Wonders

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Between the humidity and pollution in the air and the makeup we wear, summer means a daily cocktail of dirt and bacteria on our faces come nighttime. If not properly cared for, our skin can become just as smoggy as the air its living in, leading to acne, discoloration, and a general dullness. Due to all of this, we need to be on top of our cleansing game both morning and night. What’s one of the best ways to give your face a fresh start? According to Nicole Girten, a girl with impeccable skin, it’s face oil.

“I absolutely swear by Murad’s Renewing Cleansing Oil,” Nicole tells us. “After a full day of wearing makeup, it’s so important to cleanse your skin. This oil is really effective at doing just that, and doesn’t leave your skin dry or irritated like some other products. I recommend applying the oil to your face in the shower and using a wet washcloth to scrub to ensure you get all the makeup off of your skin. After, apply your usual cleanser and your skin will be totally refreshed!”

Where to Buy: Murad Renewing Cleansing Oil, Sephora.com