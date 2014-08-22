How it Works: Murad Pore Reform Skin Smoothing Polish

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

After a summer filled with plenty of sun exposure, sunscreen, oil, and sweat, it’s safe to say our skin took quite the beating. We can practically hear our pores crying out for some serious R&R. Enter Murad’s new Pore Reform Skin Smoothing Polish. This exfoliating scrub will bring your skin back to life, leaving behind a flawless complexion. Founded in 1989, Murad skincare has been a fan favorite for over two decades, so we trust that this new polish will pack just as amazing of a punch as Dr. Murad’s many other incredible products.

Product Perks:

Micro-polishing beads help to remove dead skin, clogged pores, and those dreaded blackheads.

This exfoliator comes loaded with Witch Hazel and Cinnamon Extract to tighten pores and stabilize oil production.

Starflower extract helps to smooth and soothe the skin after tough love from exfoliation.

Adding this step on a weekly basis will help revamp your skin much more than a normal cleansing can do.

How It Works:

Two to three times a week (over-exfoliation can be a bit too harsh on your skin), dampen your face, and apply a small pea-sized amount over your face and neck. Gently massage the polish into your skin, rinse with warm water, and pat your face dry with a towel. Dr. Murad recommends following up with his toner and treatment for optimal results. You can choose to exfoliate either at night or in the morning, but we suggest adding this to your nighttime routine to buff away the day’s gunk. When you wake up, go out and face the world with your new silky smooth skin.