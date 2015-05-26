The One Thing: Murad Detoxifying White Clay Body Cleanser

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Just like any other product, what you use to cleanse the skin on your body is very much up to personal preference. Some forever swear by their bar soap. It’s easy to hold, won’t drip down the drain, but admittedly, isn’t the easiest to pack. Hey, nothing’s perfect. The other popular option, that doesn’t fall in the trendy oils category, is body wash. This is a shower genre that has gotten major upgrades since the days where “shower gel” created a vision of an artificially dyed, fragrance-filled, jelly formula in a plastic bottle. You can get body washes specifically made to reverse the dehydating effects showering naturally causes—funny considering it’s all about water, but true—or products that soothe troubled or irritated skin. From textured scrubs to milky creams to formulas so light they feel like just another splash of water on your legs, you can get really specific to your needs. Since anything clay perks up our ears, Murad’s Detoxifying White Clay Body Cleanser unsurprisingly made it into a serious testing phase. This wash, crafted in a smooth and substantial consistency that doesn’t just slip off your skin, calls out white clay in its name and leaves skin feeling squeaky clean, hydrated, and fresh.

MORE: 7 Pore Clearing Face Masks to Try Now

What Makes It Different:

It’s a white clay wash, which may leave you confused at first. Showering with clay? Won’t that clog up the drain? The answer is no, as it’s a thicker formula but not anything that you have to spend 3 hours washing off.

The product calls out kaolin, to get specific, in its ingredients list. Kaolin clay is known to be gentle and exfoliating, and we can definitely attest to the fact that skin feels smoother and softer after using it for a bit.

It’s made with sunflower seed oil, a rich emollient with is packed with vitamin E to protect and repair your skin.

Ginger-root makes an appearance to promote circulation. It creates a lather, but not anything too bubbly or soapy, that easily distributes when massaging it on your skin.

Why It’s the One Thing:

Face masks, hair masks—we love them! This cleanser kind of feels like a mask for your skin. It deposits out of the bottle thicker, like a lotion, and really clings to your skin. When you work it between your hands, you’ll see that it creates a very small lather, making it easier to move around. The oils in it really do make your skin feel hydrated, so when you get out of the shower, you don’t feel like you have to run to your moisturizer to bring your clean but still suffering skin back to life. We like to think it primes skin, especially because it helps exfoliate, for an extra dose of hydration.

Where to Buy: Murad Detoxifying White Clay Body Cleanser, $10, nordstrom.com

MORE: 6 Places You Should Be Applying SPF