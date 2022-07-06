I Despise Wearing Sunscreen Regularly—Murad’s Silky-Smooth ‘Invisible’ Serum Changed My Mind

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Call me crazy, but I avoid wearing SPF on a regular basis. I know, I know, sun damage is one of the leading causes of premature aging, but sunscreen is often also the leading cause of breakouts on my acne-prone skin. While I certainly want to keep my face protected from harmful UV rays, the crop of blemishes that follow routine applications of SPF aggravate me to no end—well, they used to.

Enter: Murad’s Correct and Protect Serum. Like most SPF-infused products, I was initially skeptical of the formula, but, after one shot in the dark application, I was pleasantly surprised. As someone who has run through countless bottles of sunscreen in the hopes of discovering gold (and to no avail), Murad’s new addition reinstilled hope that SPF and I could, in fact, have a consistent relationship.

First off, not only is the formula incredibly sheer, fast-absorbing and silky-smooth to the touch, but it also provides numerous skincare benefits that leave your complexion looking healthier than before. The 2-in-1 treatment combines a lightweight SPF with brightening properties; it corrects discoloration, protects against hyperpigmentation and hydrates the skin. It can be applied across all skin types (including oily and acne-prone!) and skin tones without leaving behind a dreaded white cast or greasy residue. Truthfully, it creates the perfect canvas for my foundation or concealer to glide on.

A handful of transformative ingredients make this treatment one of a kind. Vitamin A-packed carotenoid technology—specifically jojoba, squalane and tomato extract—brings restoring antioxidants to the skin, while beet root extract moisturizes dry areas and stimulates vitamin D production. Last but not least, a combination of 100 percent mineral zinc oxide and plant extracts provide a barrier against UV, UVB, blue light and pollution to ensure your skin is protected against all environmental (and technological) aggressors. Basically, this isn’t your average sunscreen.

RELATED: Shoppers Call This Serum a ‘Facial in a Bottle’—& Some Are Seeing Life-Changing Results in 4 Days

And shoppers know it too—despite only launching this past spring, the product has already earned five-star remarks from fans who say they “love everything” about it, and claim it “really goes on invisible.”

“I have acne prone skin, so it is always hard to find a product that works well without causing breakouts or over-drying,” said one reviewer. “This product is amazing. It sinks into the skin, protecting and moisturizing without clogging my pores and also serves as a great primer before applying makeup.”

“Does not sweat off. Not greasy, and not irritating to my VERY sensitive skin,” raved a second person.

I’ve already stocked up on multiple bottles for the summer. Find out why my eyes will never wander to another SPF formula again by securing one of your own.