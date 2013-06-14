Multitasking Makeup That Does Double Duty

We all live such crazy busy lives, and most of us seem to be looking for shortcuts in every department. That is precisely why you need to cut out the extra products and tools in your beauty arsenal to make life faster and easier. There are many miraculous two-in-one products on the market today, and those are the ones to grab to keep things quick and simple when getting ready.

When it comes to your skin, getting a gorgeous, protected complexion in a rush can be tricky, so grab a CC cream to get the most efficient flawless face fast. It Cosmetics Anti-Aging Full Coverage CC Cream ($34.68, qvc.com) is my go-to product for protection against the harsh sun, and it also offers the nicest coverage without much blending. With an SPF of 50 and natural-looking, seamless coverage, it’s the perfect multi-tasker in the morning.

Get a glow with the LORAC Tantalizer Highlighter And Matte Bronzer Duo ($32, sephora.com). Sweep the highlighter on the tops of your cheekbones and then apply the bronzer on your temples, along the sides of the face and under your cheeks for a beachy vibe. Tag team your cheeks and lips with Revlon Baby Stick ($9, revlon.com) in Tahitian, Pink Passion or Sunset, which are the perfect brights for summer to flush your cheeks and give a pop to your lips. After applying your CC cream, just dab the stick onto cheeks for a healthy sheer flush and then swipe across lips for a natural hint of sheer juicy goodness.

If you’re a lip chick and need a bigger boost, try Josie Maran’s Argan Slimline Lipstick Plus Gloss ($25, sephora.com) in Pink Peony, a double ended lip duo that has your lip color on one end and your gloss topper on the other. This is a great day-to-night product as you can gloss by day and double up with the lipstick by night. If you are feeling super jazzy, then try the Sephora Collection Glitter Eyeliner And Mascara combo ($13, sephora.com) in Bewitched Black. This dual applicator brush allows you to bedazzle lashes with a hint of black glitter and the fine tip allows you to draw the glittery greatness along the upper lash line too.

