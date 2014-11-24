StyleCaster
12 Multipurpose Balms to Kiss Chapped Lips and Dry Skin Goodbye

Kristen Bousquet
Despite the inescapable chill, winter isn’t all bad: We love the feeling of snowfall on Christmas morning, getting to spend quality time with our families, and bundling up in scarves, hats, and our favorite outerwear. The real issue with winter, we find, is just how dry our skin gets. Regardless of what type of skin you have, from the driest to the oiliest of skin types, there always seems to be cracks in your fingers, dry spots on your face, chapped elbows or knees, and dry lips galore.

Luckily, there are some seriously amazing multipurpose balms to use this winter that will help to relieve and get rid of those pesky little dry spots from head to toe. Not only will they get the job done, but their multifunctional formulas make them perfect for just popping into your purse this winter.

Balm Dotcom; $12 at glossier.com

Rosebud Perfume Co.
Rosebud Salve; $6 at sephora.com

Josie Maran Argan Balm; $42 at josiemarancosmetics.com

Jurlique Love Balm; $8 at sephora.com

LUSH Ultrabalm; $13-$95 at lushusa.com

Elemental Herbology Tree pf Life Multi-Purpose Balm; $41.69 at asos.com

The Organic Pharmacy Rose Balm; $40.72 at selfridges.com

Air Repair Rescue Balm; $12 at target.com

Good Home Co. Organic All Purpose Balm; $12 at beauty.com

Butter London Backstage Basics Hydrating Balm; $24 at nordstrom.com

Wild Fern Medicinals Organic Healing Salve; $13 at etsy.com

Jao Brand Coiffette Balm; $32 at jaobrand.com

