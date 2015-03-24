Tuesday’s #NailCall: Multicolored Manicures That Scream Springtime

Whether you’re indecisive by nature when it comes to picking a lacquer color or are just psyched to try out and paint on every pastel hue available this spring, multicolored manicures conveniently cater to either situation. Pairing multiple nail polish hues together can be as simple as painting polka dots over a clear coat or even using the multicolored palette to sketch or sponge on tiny pictures and prints. The intensity of the design is up to you, but as long as you grab at least three different shades, you’ve got the look that screams springtime down. When we turned to Instagram to check out the best of the best in nail art, we noticed that users combined several primary, pastel, and neon shades to create their looks. Check them out here and don’t forget to upload your mani pic with the hashtag #NailCall and tag @BeautyHigh for a chance to be featured in next week’s roundup.

More From Beauty High:

How to Get These Delicious Sprinkle Nails

Tiny Prints to Paint on Your Nails

Nail Art for Lazy Girls