Multi-Tasking Straightening Brushes to Refine, Dry, & Shape

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to the enduring pursuit of attaining straight hair, the latest beauty tool discovery is without a doubt hair straightening brushes. Not only are they a less-damaging alternative to flat irons, but they’re also are an awesome two-in-one tool that allows you to create a straight and sleek ‘do just as you would with your average ceramic flat iron. The only difference? These multi-functional straightening brushes can actually remove a pretty substantial amount of time from your morning hair care routine. And, if that alone wasn’t (somehow) convincing enough to consider making the switch, consider this: some models are actually a triple threat, in that they also function as a detangling comb, a solid hair straightener, and decent enough hairdryer (yes, all in one easy-to-use tool.) But there’s actually more: these next-level and totally double-duty drying brushes also tend to be far less damage-inducing to your strands and your scalp, meaning that you minizine the amount of heat-induced breakage you’d experience with comparable styling devices. I mean, c’mon, Is it not a win-win?

An in-salon blowout almost always looks amazing when you exit your stylist’s chair, but it’s not exactly an easy task to accomplish when you’re on your own and left to your own less-than-adequate devices — especially when you’re pressed for time. Whether you’re after a stick-straight statement style or just want to refresh a bedhead look by smoothing out kinks and restoring shine, these easy-to-use “brushes” can really help you to streamline the time-consuming process. After all, as you probably know, your flat iron isn’t just a tool for straightening, it can also help give your some extra wave and volume, depending on how you manipulate the wand as you style. These faster and more fool-proof brushes offer the same effect, but with much less hassle. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite (and budget-friendly) models below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MicroPure Straightening Brush

This multipurpose hairdryer and straightening wands deliver sleek, shiny, and straight strands while saving you time on your hair care routine each morning. It also comes with a protective hand glove to prevent burns.

2. Rifny Hair Straightener Brush

Designed with three different heat levels to control your levels based on your hair’s health and desired look, this easy-to-use straightening brush enhances shine and reduces frizz with every pass.

3. COOLKESI Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Designed with ionic technology, this straightening brush actually helps protect and reduce heat damage, resulting in less breakage and split ends compared to traditional flat iron models.