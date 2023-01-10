This $13 Hack From Amazon Keeps Hair From ‘Frizzing & Tangling’

There are millions of products you could buy to maintain smooth hair, but if none of those have done the trick for you in the past, it’s time to think outside of the box. Amazon shoppers are, per usual, already on it, and have found a hack that prevents hair from getting frizzy and tangled. The secret weapon product on hand is Mulberry’s Silk Pillowcase.

You’re likely wondering how a mere pillowcase can affect hair in such a positive way. As you already know, silk is super smooth to the touch. According to the brand, its texture reduces friction on hair, especially curly hair. “Silk pillowcases are soft on your hair. Pillowcases made of other fabrics can cause friction to the hair, leading to hair damage and hair fall,” per eMediHealth. They are also known to not absorb moisture from hair and skin, which is great for when you want to keep both looking and feeling healthy.

Besides the benefits for your hair and skin, silk pillowcases are also just really comfortable. These ones from Suatien are durable, and several shoppers also praise their cooling effect. Hot sleepers, consider this a done deal.

And if you fall in love with these silk pillowcases, make sure you reorder more as gifts to your loved ones. They’re practical and super affordable at only $13 a piece on Amazon. Just remember to clip the coupon to save an extra 10 percent.

RELATED: Reviewers Say Their Hair Has ‘Never Been So Full & Beautiful’ With the Help of This Purifying Scalp Oil

Available in 19 colorways (and also sets and different sizes), there’s sure to be a shade that matches the sheets that are already on your bed. Go for white or brown if your bedding follows a neutral color scheme, or add a pop of color to your room with a light blue or sage green. You can also choose from patterned versions in case you really want to spice things up. Regardless, you can’t go wrong with any of the options, since the material itself is the true standout. It’ll give you a cozy night’s sleep, and when you wake up, your hair won’t be a poofy bird’s nest.

You should know, however, that there are special care instructions for these pillowcases. Zip them into a mesh laundry bag and toss them into the washing machine, or clean them by hand. Either way, make sure you dry them in the shade to avoid causing wrinkles.

Amazon shoppers have given these soft pillowcases an overall rating of 4.6 stars, which is truly impressive.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have tried the silk-lined bonnets to sleep in and they always come off so the silk pillowcase helps keep my hair from frizzing and tangling.”

Another shopper raved, “These are dreamy to lay my head on—easy to follow wash instructions. My hair and skin have never been happier with a night’s rest.”

And lastly, another one wrote, “Got this pillowcase for myself after reading how good silk pillowcases are for your hair and skin. I have curly hair and I don’t wash it every day. This pillow protects my curls so it’s easier to style the next day and is much less frizzy than it would be otherwise.”

Now that you know what you’ve been missing out on this whole time, get shopping! Your hair will be all the better for it.