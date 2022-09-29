TikTokers Say They’ve ‘Never Smelled This Good’ Thanks to this ‘Sexy’ New Perfume

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As temperatures get cooler, I’m always thinking about what I want my signature fall scent to be. I want it to be heavier and longer-lasting than my summer scent without being overpowering. Well, it looks like some of my favorite TikTokers just found the go-to fragrance of the season: Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense. One creator even says it changed her life. Well, OK then! Let’s get to it.

The first video I saw was from @hydrationceo, who wrote that this is the “spicy sexy floral” for fall. (Yes, I know. Groundbreaking.) “If you are into a very sexy, warm floral, you will freak,” she says. “This is so good. She was actually stitching @mjhedderman’s video, in which MJ tells the story of her Uber driver asking her to “take a photo” of the perfume she’s wearing because he just needs to know. “I’ve never gotten this many compliments on smelling good before,” she says. “I feel like Rihanna.”

MJ goes on to say how truly long-lasting it is. “I’ve never had a perfume last this long,” she says. “Perfumes literally never last long for me…This perfume has legitimately changed my life, I’m not even kidding.” Another stitch of MJ’s video is by @funmimonet, who is a great resource for all things fragrance. She explains a little better why we like Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense so much, maybe even more than the original Alien Eau de Parfum it’s based on.

“If you like Alien, you will like Alien Goddess Intense,” she says. “It has a lot of that Alien DNA. It’s like 70 percent Alien, so very heavy on the jasmine. You do get some of that coconut and a little of a citrus-y vibe in the opening, but it’s really dense, it’s very heavy and it is long-lasting, like Alien.” She admits she’s not a big fan of Alien so she likes Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum, a less intense option than Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense. “The jasmine note is much lighter in this fragrance so it’s almost like you’re getting the essence of Alien. She calls it “fresher and more playful.”

To reiterate, there are three Aliens here and they are all having a moment. There’s the OG Alien Eau de Parfum, the follow up Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum and the new, TikTok-fave Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense. You can’t go wrong with any but I actually was surprised how much I like the Intense version. It features bergamot, jasmine and vanilla, the exact warm floral blend I’m searching for for fall.

Alien is actually almost fully sold out at Sephora so you might want to grab Mugler’s Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense while you can.