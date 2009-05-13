Much Love N.Y.

As you jet set around this summer, DKNY wants to be included in your travel plans. With the launch of its new Love From New York fragrance collection, which will include a men’s and women’s scent, you can hold onto a piece of NY wherever you go.

But– there is just one catch. The fragrances will only be available in airports and on airlines (who hasn’t wanted to make a SkyMall purchase while bored on a flight?). The perfumes are both packaged to resemble a New York postcard, with lids stamped with the Statue of Liberty. The men’s fragrance is tinted blue, and the women’s is tinted pink.

The women’s eau de parfum has notes of water lily, freesia, and black currant, whereas the men’s eau de toilette has hints of clementine, cilantro, and sandalwood. You can look out for the bottles when you take your 4th of July vacay– they hit stores this July.