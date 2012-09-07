MTV Video Music Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

The MTV Video Music Awards may be one of the more laid back award shows, but we always look forward to seeing what the stars will be wearing and what beauty looks they’ll be rocking. While we are normally shocked by the crazy outfits at the VMAs, this year it was the hair that was doing all of the talking.
P!nk’s faux-hawk was sky-high and absolutely stunning, while Miley Cyrus styled her newly cropped ‘do in a very similar style — and in our opinion, she just isn’t edgy enough to pull off the look. While we love Miley’s new short cut, maybe styling it straight up on top of her head isn’t the best route. But, the best surprise of all came when Rihanna showed off her new pixie cut, choosing to complete the look with a classic red lip.
Flip through the slideshow above to see the best and worst looks of the night, and let us know who you think stunned (and faltered) on the red carpet!
Click through to see our best and worst picks of the night...
Rihanna was hands down the best look of the night, being brave enough to chop her hair into a short pixie the day of the VMAs and debut the look on the red carpet. She did so flawlessly, pairing her new cut with a bold red lip.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
P!nk certainly knows how to rock a fun hair 'do, and this style reached new heights. We're loving that it was just a touch off-center, giving some edge to her floor-length gown. Plus, she accessorized with a silver spiked clip!
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Unfortunately Nicki Minaj is still trying to top herself at every red carpet event, and chose this neon wig, which obviously we're just not that into. We want to see more of a natural look next time Nicki!
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Alicia Keys chose a sleek cropped style to go with her floor-length gown, showing us exactly how the slicked-back trend works off the runway.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has completely won us over, and her hair is flawless -- so take that haters! Her rosy flush and glossy lips don't hurt matters either, we fell in love with this look the second we saw it.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Emma Watson opted for a headband braid with a deep side part -- which you can never really go wrong with -- braids will always be "in" in our books. She completed the look with a soft pink lip and pale smokey eye.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Taylor Swift chose a bold red lip, sleek straight hair (a red carpet hairstyle she's been choosing a lot lately) and strong winged liner. Personally, we loved the beauty look as it dressed up her white J.Mendel suit.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Rita Ora just constantly gets it right in the beauty realm. With red lips, a bold brow and those glammed up curls, we haven't seen her make one beauty mistake yet.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Miley, Miley, Miley. Like we said before, we're into Miley's new short cut, but not styled like this. You couldn't tell P!nk and Miley apart last night -- but Miley doesn't have the "edge" to her that P!nk does. Leave the faux hawks to P!nk next time, Miley.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Katy Perry's monochromatic hair color and Veronica Lake inspired waves were gorgeous - we love that she went for a more subtle look than usual, topping it off with a pink lip.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Poor Demi Lovato. We understand the allure of hair extensions, but when you look like you have a lion's mane on your head, that's when you know you've gone too far.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Zoe Saldana always has an effortless beauty about her, but this tousled faux bob (created by her hairstylist Mara Roszak) complements her long sleeved mini-dress perfectly.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images