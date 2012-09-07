MTV Video Music Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

The MTV Video Music Awards may be one of the more laid back award shows, but we always look forward to seeing what the stars will be wearing and what beauty looks they’ll be rocking. While we are normally shocked by the crazy outfits at the VMAs, this year it was the hair that was doing all of the talking.

P!nk’s faux-hawk was sky-high and absolutely stunning, while Miley Cyrus styled her newly cropped ‘do in a very similar style — and in our opinion, she just isn’t edgy enough to pull off the look. While we love Miley’s new short cut, maybe styling it straight up on top of her head isn’t the best route. But, the best surprise of all came when Rihanna showed off her new pixie cut, choosing to complete the look with a classic red lip.

Flip through the slideshow above to see the best and worst looks of the night, and let us know who you think stunned (and faltered) on the red carpet!