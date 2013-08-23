MTV Video Music Awards: 15 of the Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Looks Ever

When it comes to the red carpet, there are opportunities for gowns, and opportunities for bizarre, headling-making looks. At the MTV Video Music Awards, the latter is practically encouraged, with celebrities showing in feather headdresses and bad spray tans. But, along with the bizarre is the good, like ombre pastel hair and ’90s grunge smokey eyes.

In anticipation of this year’s awards show, we’ve taken a look back at the red carpets of VMA past. From Christina Aguilera’s strange black and blonde braids to Lauren Conrad’s ladylike hairstyle, here are 15 of the most memorable moments ever from the MTV Video Music Awards.

More From Beauty High:

15 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Need to Follow on Instagram

101 Celebrity Beauty Secrets to Steal

MTV Movie Awards: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet