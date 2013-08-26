Miley’s Buns, Katy’s Grills and Other Must-See Moments From the VMAs

If you didn’t tune in for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, you missed a whole lot of buns, grills and wigs. The VMAs never disappoint, but this year’s show outdid itself. From the minute the celebrities started walking the red carpet to the moment Miley Cyrus began dancing on stage with giant teddy bears, this show is sure to be talked about for years to come.

Along with the crazy were the beautiful in the bland, with celebrity looks running the gamut of beauty. Whether you love them or hate them, you’re sure to talk about them after these looks. From Katy Perry’s grills to Selena Gomez’s blue cat eye, here are our 10 must-see looks from the MTV Video Music Awards 2013 red carpet.

More From Beauty High:

MTV Video Music Awards: 15 of the Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Looks Ever

The Good, the Bad and the Spikey: We Rank All of Miley Cyrus’ Hairstyles

Selena Gomez at the Teen Choice Awards: Steal Her Cat Eye Makeup