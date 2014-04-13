MTV Movie Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

The MTV Movie Awards are known for bringing out some of the best beauty looks, and unfortunately, some of the worst. From Christina Aguilera’s “Moulin Rouge” cornrow and curls hybrid to P!NK’s actual hot pink hair, we’ve pretty much seen it all. But, there have been some stunning looks as well, from Selena Gomez’s braided pompadour at last year’s event to Karlie Kloss just being well, Karlie Kloss.

This year was no different – we saw plenty of good with a few well, rough patches. Shailene Woodley stunned with a slicked-back pixie cut and Zendaya showed off plenty of volume with gorgeous curls. Most girls opted to play up their eyes this year instead of their lips, but the flowing locks made up for it. Check out the slideshow above and let us know who your favorite was!

