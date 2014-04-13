MTV Movie Awards: Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the Night

The MTV Movie Awards are known for bringing out some of the best beauty looks, and unfortunately, some of the worst. From Christina Aguilera’s “Moulin Rouge” cornrow and curls hybrid to P!NK’s actual hot pink hair, we’ve pretty much seen it all. But, there have been some stunning looks as well, from Selena Gomez’s braided pompadour at last year’s event to Karlie Kloss just being well, Karlie Kloss.
This year was no different – we saw plenty of good with a few well, rough patches. Shailene Woodley stunned with a slicked-back pixie cut and Zendaya showed off plenty of volume with gorgeous curls. Most girls opted to play up their eyes this year instead of their lips, but the flowing locks made up for it. Check out the slideshow above and let us know who your favorite was!
Click through to see the best and worst beauty looks of the night!
Zendaya chose soft waves (and mega-volume) for the MTV Movie Awards and we love that she paired it with a natural makeup look considering the triple threat is only 17.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley chose to slick back her pixie cut to dress it up for the red carpet. The actress paired it with a soft mauve lip and mega lashes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Nicki Minaj chose an exaggerated cat eye and sleek, side-swept curls and looks absolutely stunning.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Jessica Alba turned heads with her deep side-part and soft, natural curls and bronze smokey eyes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Debby Ryan smoldered with soft waves and a slick cat eye to pair with her pale pink lip.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Rihanna looked stunning with tousled curls pulled up into a disheleved updo and barely-there makeup – which went well with her barely-there outfit.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
While we love Bella Thorne, we wish she had done a little more with either her makeup or hair for this look (since the dress is so elegant and beautiful). Overall, we felt there was a little something missing.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Lupita Nyong'o can do no wrong with her colorful Chanel dress, twisted pompadour and "disco ball" metallic eye makeup.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Molly Tarlov looks great and her ombre is on point, but wearing her hair up in a messy bun or back in a loose ponytail would have been a better choice for this outfit since there is so much going on.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Victoria Justice matched her pink glossy lips to her pink dress and slicked her hair back into an on-trend low ponytail.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Snooki somehow made matchy-matchy-matchy look good, and we have to applaud her for that.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV
Pia Mia certainly knows how to rock a bandana (and to match it to a silk outfit).
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
All we could think about after seeing Ellie Goulding was wanting her hair. Are there extensions in there? And can we have them?
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Rita Ora went with her signature matte red lip and side-swept platinum curls, a look that always works on the singer.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage