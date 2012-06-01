MTV Movie Awards: A Look Back At The Beauty Woes

It’s that time of year again, everyone! Break out the online ballot to vote for Best Scared as S*** Performance, Best On-Screen Dirt Bag, and Most Gut-Wrenching Performance, because the MTV Movie Awards are coming to a flat screen near you this Sunday. While the show isn’t exactly one of critical acclamation, we still think it’s pretty entertaining. Between the ridiculous categories for awards and the fact that Russell Brand is hosting, this year’s show is sure to be blowing up social media news feeds everywhere.
For those of us in the beauty department, we can’t lie and say we don’t love the anticipation of seeing who will snag the Best Movie title, but we’re a little more interested in what the nominees will look like on the red carpet than which accolades they can claim on Sunday. In an effort to suppress the excitement until the pre-show, we took a look at the MTV Music Awards of years past to put together a collection of the worst beauty looks from the big night. Albeit confusing as to how celebrities can have wardrobe, makeup and hair stylists and still land on a “Worst” list, there is always a group of women coming home with, if nothing else, the title of “Worst of the Night.” Sunday night is nearly upon us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of ridiculous looks celebs will rock this year.
Kat Graham, this is just ... wrong. The weird, messy hair with the orange lip and the giant statement necklace with the asymmetrical shoulder is just too much.
Okay, it's just about impossible to make Ashley Greene look anything but stunning, but somehow, this haircut managed to do the trick. The short cut aged her far beyond her years.
Alyson Michalka has far too much of a bedroom hair and heavy eye makeup combination happening.
Between the harsh eyeliner, bad extensions, and tight bandage dress, this is definitely not Amanda Bynes' best look.
Holland Roden is rocking far too many looks at once: the bold lip, false eyelashes, and her hair can't decide between a middle part and a bump.
Lil Mama, this wig is far too mod to go with this dominatrix ensemble you've got going on.
Ray 6, may we ask what the giant ball and blue eyeshadow are for?
Megan Fox looks like she forgot a blowdryer and just hijacked a bottle of gel from the closest convenience store.
At this point, we don't expect Nicki Minaj to stay inside the box with her look, but we'd appreciate if she kept her chest inside her shirt.
Skyler Samuels, we suggest reading up on how to control frizz in the summer heat.
