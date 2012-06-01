MTV Movie Awards: A Look Back At The Beauty Woes

It’s that time of year again, everyone! Break out the online ballot to vote for Best Scared as S*** Performance, Best On-Screen Dirt Bag, and Most Gut-Wrenching Performance, because the MTV Movie Awards are coming to a flat screen near you this Sunday. While the show isn’t exactly one of critical acclamation, we still think it’s pretty entertaining. Between the ridiculous categories for awards and the fact that Russell Brand is hosting, this year’s show is sure to be blowing up social media news feeds everywhere.

For those of us in the beauty department, we can’t lie and say we don’t love the anticipation of seeing who will snag the Best Movie title, but we’re a little more interested in what the nominees will look like on the red carpet than which accolades they can claim on Sunday. In an effort to suppress the excitement until the pre-show, we took a look at the MTV Music Awards of years past to put together a collection of the worst beauty looks from the big night. Albeit confusing as to how celebrities can have wardrobe, makeup and hair stylists and still land on a “Worst” list, there is always a group of women coming home with, if nothing else, the title of “Worst of the Night.” Sunday night is nearly upon us, and we can’t wait to see what kind of ridiculous looks celebs will rock this year.



