The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tonight marks MTV’s first-ever combined celebration of the big and small screens: the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. While the network is sure to put on an unpredictable evening, one thing’s already certain—the celebs strolling down the L.A. red carpet right now (which, mind you, is currently being hailed on) are serving up some seriously impressive hair and makeup looks.

Just when we thought we were completely burnt out from awards season, tonight’s red carpet has reminded us of how fun, entertaining, and straight-up inspiring these shindigs can be. To wit: Hailee Steinfeld‘s super-long hair extensions and purple smoky eye had our beauty-obsessed hearts fluttering, while Kat Graham and Jasmine Tookes’ freakishly dewy and glistening skin is giving us major summer makeup inspo.

Ahead, check out the top beauty looks of the night.