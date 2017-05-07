StyleCaster
The Best Hair and Makeup of the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

by
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight marks MTV’s first-ever combined celebration of the big and small screens: the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards. While the network is sure to put on an unpredictable evening, one thing’s already certain—the celebs strolling down the L.A. red carpet right now (which, mind you, is currently being hailed on) are serving up some seriously impressive hair and makeup looks.

MORE: See the Best Looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Just when we thought we were completely burnt out from awards season, tonight’s red carpet has reminded us of how fun, entertaining, and straight-up inspiring these shindigs can be. To wit: Hailee Steinfeld‘s super-long hair extensions and purple smoky eye had our beauty-obsessed hearts fluttering, while Kat Graham and Jasmine Tookes’ freakishly dewy and glistening skin is giving us major summer makeup inspo.

Ahead, check out the top beauty looks of the night.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Photo: Getty Images
Kat Graham
Kat Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes
Photo: Getty Images
Holland Roden
Holland Roden
Photo: Getty Images
Shannon Purser
Shannon Purser
Photo: Getty Images
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Photo: Getty Images
Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Photo: Getty Images
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch
Photo: Getty Images

