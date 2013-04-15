MTV Movie Awards: Best Beauty on the Red Carpet

Since awards season ended a few weeks ago, we’ve been experiencing a bit of withdrawal from seeing so many celebrities on the red carpet. Luckily, last night’s MTV Movie Awards rose to the occasion of bringing out some of the most daring ladies of Hollywood (and reality TV fame) to give us a taste of red carpet hair and makeup inspiration. Besides just Rebel Wilson bringing down the house as one of the funniest hosts to hit Hollywood (and nabbing two MTV Movie Awards) and the trailer for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” premiering, the entire night, including the red carpet, proved to be entirely entertaining.

Between the serious ponytails happening on Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne and the anything-but-bland braids that stole the attention of the cameras, there was no shortage of celebrity beauty. If you’re looking for prom hair inspiration or brunch makeup ideas, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at some of the best beauty from the MTV Movie Awards red carpet above, and tell us which look is your favorite in the comments below!