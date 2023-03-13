Shoppers Swear This $5 Hack Is ‘The Key to Separated & Lifted Lashes’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

A little while back, I got an eyelash comb

in a goody bag from a makeup event. I remember being scared of it because it honestly looked like it could poke my eyeballs out in an instant. But eventually, I got around to using it and my opinions completely changed. I’ve officially been converted into a lash comb stan and now, I see them in my TikTok feed. Needless to say, eyelash combs are here to stay and about to become one of your most prized possessions in your makeup bag.

Just as how combs for your hair help separate and detangle your strands, eyelash combs part your lashes after you’ve applied mascara. Even if your fave mascara doesn’t leave behind major clumps, your lash hairs could always use a nice comb-through to get them extra separated and fluttery, and MSQ’s Eyelash Comb is here to do just that.

This handy tool catches clumps and flakes from your lashes in instances where perhaps you’ve applied too many coats of mascara and need to brush through all the gobs of product. Or maybe you just want a finishing touch to ensure your lashes look as defined and fanned out as possible. Regardless, you’re going to want this easy-to-use, portable tool on hand. You could even carry one at all times in your bag in case you need to do touch-ups throughout the day. It comes with a plastic cap, so there’s no need to worry about how you’ll transport the stainless steel lash comb in your purse.

Nearly 10,000 shoppers have given the Eyelash Comb an overall 4.3-star rating on Amazon.

“I honestly cannot believe how big of a difference this tool makes. It’s the key to separated and lifted lashes,” one wrote. “The tool also helps curl my lashes better [and] after applying mascara. This is by far the best $5 I’ve spent to elevate my eye makeup.”

You heard the shopper! Elevate your eye makeup with MSQ’s Eyelash Comb that’s on sale now for just $5 at Amazon.

RELATED: This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9 While You Can

Another five-star reviewer raved, “Where has this been all of my life?!? Recently bought a mascara that clumps together giving my eyelashes a weird, spidery look. This completely eliminated that effect and I love it! Such a cheap, easy fix that is now part of my everyday routine.”

I can 100 percent relate to that shopper, as my lash comb has become an essential step in my makeup routine too. It’s so satisfying to glide the product through my lashes and remove all the clumps in seconds.

When using this tool, make sure your layer of mascara has already dried. You don’t want to run the curved comb through your lashes while the mascara is still fresh and wet.

Another reviewer found the comb helpful for a different purpose. “I have lash extensions and this does a nice job separating any of the hybrid/volume lashes that stick together occasionally. The long teeth on the comb make a huge difference,” they wrote.

Now that you know what your makeup routine has been missing, get ready for gorgeous, fluttery lashes all thanks to this $5 lash comb. You might want to order a few so you can keep them in your makeup bag at home, your work bag, your everyday purse or really wherever you might find your lashes in need of a midday pick-me-up.