10 Movies You Need to Watch for Major Winter Beauty Inspiration

10 Movies You Need to Watch for Major Winter Beauty Inspiration

10 Movies You Need to Watch for Major Winter Beauty Inspiration
Winter is the perfect time to relax, sit in bed, drink hot cocoa, and binge watch movies that make you grateful for blankets and indoor heating. It’s also when we fall victim to the morning rush and forget what fun makeup looks like because we’re too worried about freezing our asses off.

Thankfully, there’s an intersection where our favorite things—movies and makeup—come together to make our winter beauty struggle a tad easier. It’s iconic characters like Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians or Julia Biggs in The Preacher’s Wife, who motivate us to shake up our dry, boring winter routine. If they can look damn good in subzero temperatures, so can we.

Swipe through 10 cold weather movies that’ll fuel your winter beauty aesthetic and snag the products you’ll need to recreate each look.

101 Dalmatians: Cruella de Vil

The movie's iconic villain serves in bright red lipstick throughout the entire movie. She knows how to add a little pop of color to any outfit and watching the movie will definitely give you red lip envy.

Photo: Instagram/@normafrancoisofficial
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss
Your Perfect Red Lip

Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss in 01, $4.99 at Rimmel London

Photo: Rimmel London
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo: Lisbeth Salander

This movie is a tad heavy, but Lisbeth is also a pro at rocking heavy black eye makeup. If you're feeling extra icy (like the weather), you can bleach your eyebrows, too.

Photo: Instagram/@thepriceofsalty
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color
Easy Application Black Shadow

Nudestix Magnetic Matte Eye Color in Night, $24 at Nudestix

Photo: Nudestix
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | The Preacher's Wife
The Preacher's Wife: Julia Biggs

Whitney Houston alongside Denzel Washington is beauty enough, but her brown lip, shadow, and brow stole the show. She proved a simple brown lip can transition into winter beautifully, especially when ice skating.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Bobbi Brown Lip Color
Brown Pout

Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Brownie, $29 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Martha May Whovier

If you're looking for major glam inspo, Martha May is your lady. The love interest of the Grinch never looks anything but fabulous with her glitter eyeshadow. And we're not the only ones fangirling over her makeup; she has tons of Instagrams devoted to her that you must check out.

Photo: Instagram/@ninjabailleee
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Stila Written In The Stars - Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set
Glitter Gal

Stila Written In The Stars - Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $24 at Stila

Photo: Stila
Frozen: Elsa

Okay, this is a kids movie, but Elsa's eye game is so strong. If you have green eyes (or want to have fun, because who cares), follow Elsa's footsteps and apply some purple to your lids.

Photo: Instagram/@frozen.animation
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Eyeshadow Trio
Purple for Days

Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Eyeshadow Trio in Ultraviolet, $11 (was $19) at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
A Winter's Tale: Beverly Penn

Follow Beverly and her love affair (with pink lips) during the winter months in this classic movie. Her statement swipe of color could be your next party look.

Photo: Instagram/@winters_tale_movie
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Henné Luxury Lip Tint
Pretty in Pink

Henné Luxury Lip Tint in Azalea, $21 at Henné

Photo: Henné
Meet Me in St. Louis: Esther Smith

Judy Garland is a classic beauty, but in this movie, her eyelashes give modern MUAs a run for their money. Every time she's on screen, her eyelashes run for miles and we can't help but adore them. The inspo doesn't stop at her eyelashes, though, as she pairs them with a simple rouge lip.

Photo: Instagram/@sweetjudygarland
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Ardell Deluxe Pack Lash Wispie
Lashes for Days

Ardell Deluxe Pack Lash Wispie Black, $5.99 at Ulta

Photo: Ardell
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: Clementine Kruczynski

Follow Clementine's love story, and hair journey, in this movie to figure how you can look grunge-y, but cool. The transformations make you want to go from bright blue to this killer red for the holiday season.

Photo: Instagram/@cinemaartzon
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Lime Crime Unicorn Hair
Red Hot

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in Leelo, $12 (was $16) at Lime Crime

Photo: Lime Crime
Anna Karenina: Anna Karenina

Regality never looked so good. Anna's glossy eyelids and bold brows made us want to run to the drugstore ASAP. We can't tell you exactly what it is about glossy eyelids that make a look complete, but we firmly believe just a swipe of gloss can send you on your way.

Photo: Instagram/@ll.icapture.ll
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Milk Makeup Face Gloss
High Shine

Milk Makeup Face Gloss, $20 at Milk

Photo: Milk
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | The White Witch
The Chronicles of Narnia: The White Witch

This OG Narnia movie does great things with the White Witch's makeup. Instead of making her pure white, they gave her bold green eyeshadow that looks like it could've been on this season's runways. I'm looking at her for tips on how to keep my shadow on the outside of my lid and lower lash line.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Movie Beauty Inspiration | Kjaer Weis Eyeshadow
Green With Envy

Kjaer Weis Eyeshadow in Green Depth, $45 at Kjaer Weis

Photo: Kjaer Weis

