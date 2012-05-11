Mother’s Day 2012: The Last Minute Beauty Gift That’ll Make Mom Smile

Mother’s Day is getting closer and closer, and if you’re like most of us, you may not have gotten around to getting that fabulous lady a gift. Well have no fear, your friends at Beauty High have you covered. Now every mother deserves to get pampered every know and then and shown just how special and appreciated she really is. What’s the best (and easiest) way to show it? Why a gift card to the spa of course!
The spa is basically an enjoyment for everyone and Mom will love that you thought of her. We’ve compiled a few spas that have locations in NYC and some that are all over so that you can find just the right spa fit and package for darling Mom. So what are you waiting for? Find the right spa for Mom now!
Well known Bliss spas have locations from NYC to Ft. Lauderdale so chances are there's one near you and Mom. Have your momma try out their Mother Glows Best package which includes a triple oxygen facial, blissage 75, and a hot
milk and almond pedicure.
At any of Oasis Day Spa's three NY locations you can get your mother a Brunch with Mom package which includes an indulgent day at the spa and then brunch at their on-site restaurant.
Aveda has been around for a long time, and for good reason. Treat Mom to a Caribbean Therapy Body Treatment or a Chakra Balancing Massage for her day.
Mother's Day veteran, Red Door Spa, has tons of locations and an incredible variety of packages for Mom for any price point.
Silk Day Spa is one of NYC's best known spas and is offering a deal of a voucher of $70 when you purchase a gift card of $300 or more. Mom will love it!
Have Mom kick back and relax at the Mandarin Oriental Spa that has locations in NYC, Miami, Boston, and others. Let her indulge in some tea in the steam room while getting pampered.