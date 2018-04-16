The Best Mother’s Day Gifts, According to Millennial Mamas

Admittedly, I feel slightly uncomfortable recommending Mother’s Day gifts, simply because I am not a mother (although I plan to be one day). Sure, I can make partially accurate assumptions and take notes from friends with kids, but nothing beats a recommendation from someone who is actually living that mama life, day in and day out.
So, instead of putting together a gift guide that I can only hope would resonate with mothers my age, I’ve enlisted the help of two fabulous ladies to curate a wishlist they would actually pay attention to. Ahead, Salwa Benyaich, mother of six-month-old Harper, and Nykia Spradley, mother of 5-year-old Camden, explain why they’re eyeing these exceptional finds.
This Works Deep Sleep Night Oil
"I literally have not slept as well as I did pre-kid until I tried this stuff. I wouldn't suggest this for new moms because you literally are knocked out after a few sniffs, but once your child is sleeping through the night and you need to retrain yourself to do the same, give this a try." —Nykia
$46 at This Works
Photo:
This Works
A PRÊTE Beauty Membership
"As someone who blows my hair out myself most weekends, I LOVE the idea of a) not having to DIY it. I mean I obviously love my son to death, but the frequent interruptions to watch him jump off the couch while I attempt to do my hair easily takes my blow-dry sesh from 30 minutes to an hour. b) Something like this would force me to take some much welcomed me time." —Nykia
Prices vary at PRÊTE
Photo:
Instagram/@pretebeauty
KORA Organics Heart Chakra Aromatherapy Oil
"I've really gotten into aromatherapy lately, and the benefits of this blend sound like exactly what I need basically every second of the day — especially when I'm feeling irritable or just trying to get my son to school on time each morning." —Nykia
$48 at Kora Organics
Photo:
Kora Organics
Body Vibes Beauty Sticker
(This is a vibrational energy disc designed to help people achieve harmonic homeostasis.
Through a proprietary technology, frequencies are recorded, condensed, and stored within the sticker, in much the same way that you would save a file to your computer’s hard drive. When the sticker is properly applied to your skin, it begins broadcasting the stored frequencies, which may influence the cells in your body.)
"It sounds like what we all need, especially a new or more seasoned mom, who constantly needs to reflect inward and rebalance when life is dominated by those around you." —Nykia
$30 (for a 5-pack) at Beauty Vibes
Photo:
Body Vibes
Nerium Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches
"These are my favorite eye patches! They stay cool for the duration of wear and really make a huge difference on my tired eyes. I would have loved these as a new mom who barely slept, but they are still as helpful a few years in." —Nykia
$55 at Nerium International
Photo:
Nerium International
HiMirror-Plus
(This smart beauty mirror can detect your skin’s condition in seconds, making recommendations for what will help you. With the latest model, you can get the benefits of Amazon-Alexa capabilities, too.)
"A gadget that reminds me of how I'm neglecting my skin and lets me reorder the products I'm running low on (right from the device) is a millennial-mom gift at its finest."
$169 at Amazon
Photo:
Instagram/@himirror_us
Spa Day
"Aire Spa is my fave! My husband once got me the wine package, where you bathe in wine while you drink wine!"
Prices vary at beaire.com
Photo:
Instagram/@aireancientbaths_es
Cleaning Service
"It sounds silly, but to have someone professionally clean your house is everything, especially as a new mom." —Salwa
Pro tip: Handy offers next-day service for all of the last-minute shoppers.
Photo:
Instagram/@handy_hq
Coordinated Jewelry
"I think this is super cute and different and will always be unique." —Salwa
$89 at Lat & Lo
Photo:
Lat & Lo
Package for Favorite Workout Class
"These classes are getting more and more expensive. I love SoulCycle, but it’s almost 40 bucks a class once you get the shoes and water."
Prices Vary at SoulCycle
Photo:
Instagram/@soulcycle