Mother’s Day Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Mother’s Day is around the corner — mark your calendar for Sunday, May 11 — and we’re big believers in giving awesome Mother’s Day presents. Why wouldn’t you give your best for the woman who brought you into the world? Even though just about every mom out there will say that a heartfelt poem or quality time with her children is what she really wants, you may as well give her something she can actually use, too.
Gone are the days of #1 Mom bumper stickers and the late night infomercial products that serve no real purpose. Take a look at the Mother’s Day gifts we’ve rounded up above. Trust us, she’ll love them.
Quite literally everything your mom needs for a gorgeous set of peepers, this eye makeup set from Estee Lauder comes with mascara, eye makeup remover and eye cream. The only downside? You may want to steal this gift back so you can have it for yourself, too.
Estee Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Mascara Set, $26, Sephora.com
Honestly, this set of skin care products from Fresh is perfect for just about everyone — who doesn't want smooth, glowing skin? — but your mom will especially love it because it tightens and firms, too.
Fresh Black Tea-Age Delay Skin Care Set, $90, Sephora.com
With summer coming, now's the time for your mom to get her feet in tip top shape for sandals season. What better way to prepare than with an at-home pedicure set that feels just as good (if not better than) the salon?
Clarisonic Pedi Foot Transformation Set, $199, Sephora.com
For the mom who spends her weekends going away with the girls, this Italian Flashcards cosmetics case from Kate Spade is perfect. It's just the right size for everything she needs, plus it's so cute that everyone will want to steal it from her.
Kate Spade Italian Flashcards Cosmetics Case, $$148, Nordstrom.com
Between the pretty candle jar and the actual fragrance, there's no way you can go wrong with this candle from Nest. With notes of jasmine, mimosa absolute, and narcissus, the candle's creamy sandalwood fragrance is just what your mom will want in the house.
Nest White Narcisse Classic Candle, $48, Nestfragrances.com
With a body lotion, an eau de parfum spray and a mini bottle, too, this fragrance set from Oscar de la Renta has what your mom will need to keep the scent of Something Blue on her all day long.
Oscar de la Renta Something Blue Set, $88, Nordstrom.com
With a glossy stain and nail lacquer in rouge and a Baby Doll mascara in black, give your mom what she needs to get glam for a big night out on the town.
YSL Love and Lacquer Reds Set, $58, Sephora.com
Two things we'd like to have immediately? Soft hands and strong nails, and luckily with this set from Julep, the odds are in our favor.
Julep In Good Hands, $24, Sephora.com