Gift Guide: 10 Mother’s Day Beauty Indulgences

Mother’s Day is fast approaching and if you’re having trouble figuring out what to get for dear old Mom, we’re here to help. Obviously your mom has put up with a lot over the years from messy rooms to those not so stellar report cards, and let’s be honest, she deserves to be pampered. So we’ve compiled some of the best beauty products to spoil your Mom on the day devoted just to her. Now that we’ve done the hard part of narrowing down the gifts, you just need to click and purchase, and remember a card!
Get your mom in the spa mindset with this gorgeous smelling candle.
(Jason Wu Orchid Rain Candle at NeimanMarcus, $48)
Almond and Coconut are a match made in heaven, and your Mom will love the combo.
(Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk La Petite Patisserie Trio Set at BlueMercury, $48)
A fresh and beautiful scent that is fit for a queen -- or your Mom.
(Crabtree & Evelyn Rosewater Vanity Set at Crabtree & Evelyn, $78)
This cream will help keep Mom feeling young and fresh (pun intended!).
(Fresh Creme Ancienne Age Delay Cream at Fresh, $140)
For a floral and fresh scent, try this parfum from Valentino for Mom.
(Valentino Valentina Eau de Parfum at Bloomingdales, $108)
To give Mom a chance to lay back and relax, a mask is perfect!
(Bliss Tripple Oxygen Instant Energizing Eye Mask at Blissworld, $54)
Help Mom out by giving her a sweet smelling scrub to help her wash away her worries.
(Amazing Grace Salt Bath Scrub at Philosophy, $25)
A relaxing and indulgent bath salt is the perfect gift for any Mom.
(Flowerbomb Perfumed Bath Pearls at NeimanMarcus, $65)
Want another perfume choice for Mom? Try something clean yet indulgent.
(Donna Karan Cashmere Mist at Bloomingdales, $95)
This hand creme is sure to be any Mom's favorite.
(L'Occitane Hand Creme Trio at Sephora, $28)