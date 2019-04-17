20 Luxurious Beauty Gifts That’ll Make Your Mom Ugly Cry This Mother’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to spoiling my mom and other important women in my life, I’m only paying attention to the most luxurious Mother’s Day beauty gifts. Anything less feels too basic and hardly special; I have my mother’s many side-eye moments as proof. Plus, I consider it a very small chance to live like the rich and famous; at least when it comes to their beauty routine.

Also, keep in mind that luxurious beauty gifts don’t have to have a luxurious price tag. I’ve spent a considerable amount of time scouring the interwebs for viable present options. Trust me: some of the prettiest sets and standalone products aren’t even expensive; a true win-win in my book. At the same time, don’t get it twisted. There are also plenty of triple-digit finds that will definitely require a nice chunk of your paycheck or a hefty savings stash. So shop and choose carefully.

If you truly want to see Kim Kardashian-level tears streaming down your mom’s face–aka confirmation that you did a good job–here are 20 standouts that I’ve already got my eye on.

HATCH Mama Beauty for Beauty Tote

This non-toxic, clean beauty bundle is filled with fancy essentials that’ll make any mama-to-be feel a little more at ease. It includes belly oil, stretch mark masks, aromatherapy oil blends, strengthening hair oil, leg and foot relief cream, and rescue balm for the lips and nipples.

$298 at HATCH Mama

Maison Margiela Replica Vault Set

I have yet to meet a Maison Margiela scent I didn’t fall head-over-heels in love with, so trust that all of these best-selling scents will get used to the last drop.

$490 at Sephora

Sagely x COSABELLA Dreamwell Gift Set

This luxe, limited-edition collaboration between the CBD and loungewear brand includes a midlength robe and body oil, made with CBD, lavender, clary sage, and geranium oils to calm the body before sleep.

$99 at COSABELLA

Slip Beauty Sleep to Go! Set

Mom may already have satin pillowcases to keep her hair from frizzing, but she’ll feel fancy AF with a 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that she can take on work trips too.

$119 at Sephora

Phlur The 3-Pack

This sample set of the luxury fragrance brand’s best-selling scents allows her to try a few at once and eventually, apply an included credit toward a full-size bottle of her top pick.

$18 at Phlur

Aethera Cannabis Sativa Self Care Set

This new prestige beauty line features potent antioxidant-rich Hemp Seed Oil and the set includes the Everyday Botanical Brightening Concentrate, Sunrise Botanical Reboot Serum, and Sunset Botanical Rejuvenating Serum.

$95 at Amazon

Naturopathica Savor The Moment Gift Set

This holistic roundup has everything a busy mom needs to chill out and treat herself to a little “me” time: an enzyme peel, white tea mask, minty rescue cream, and tea.

$60 at Naturopathica

Voluspa Pedestal Cool Tones Gift Set

I can only imagine how beautiful candlelight looks illuminating behind these gorgeous designs.

$50 at Sephora

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

To be honest, the millennial pink accents are what caught my eye. But if your mom or other special someone is very into her hair, this set will allow her to experiment with all kinds of looks, from tiny curls to bigger beach waves.

$250 at Sephora

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Twist & Spray Set

Because every woman should try, well, anything from Chanel at least once.

$172 at Nordstrom

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Gift Set

Inspired by cherry blossoms (perfect for this time of year), this pretty and pink bundle includes shower foam, body scrub, body cream, and hand wash.

$35 at Rituals

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: The Kit

If she can’t decide whether she prefers skincare or makeup this fan favorite bundle is the perfect median point. It includes Mother’s dual-ended highlighter and balm, a highlighter palette, lip balm, and a pro brush for application.

$135 at Pat McGrath Labs

Woodwick ‘Coastal Sunset’ Hourglass Candle

I literally can’t stop sniffing these jumbo-sized candles; my current faves are Coastal Sunset (above), Smoked Jasmine, and Fig Leaf & Turberose. All of them make a soothing crackle noise while they burn and promise to burn clean, thanks to premium paraffin and soy waxes.

$26.50 at Woodwick

Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Look

I literally can’t keep up with the amount of celebs who count on Tilbury for their red carpet looks, so consider this set a sneak peek into the A-list lifestyle. It includes an eyeshadow palette, cheek palette, matte lipstick, and lip liner, all in spring-fresh shades.

$145 at Charlotte Tilbury

NEST Fragrances Petite Candle & Diffuser Set

This limited-edition set smells so good, I’d recommend buying more than one.

$54 at NEST Fragrances

MEMO Paris Irish Leather Bath Kit

Irish Leather is one of my favorite scents to wear regardless of the season and this ultra-luxe set only increases my obsession. It includes a lightly-scented shampoo, conditioner, body cream, body wash, and fragrance refill. In other words, all bases are covered.

$172 at Neiman Marcus

Grown Alchemist Limited Edition Hand Cream Trio

Ashy hands are always a no-no, so this fragrant set is basically a must-have. And because I’m recommending the best of the best, this bundle is more than meets the eye: each hand cream is different: a regular hand cream, an intensive hand cream, and an age repair hand cream.

$65 at Grown Alchemist

Glow Recipe Slice of Glow Set

I can’t recall a time when this K-beauty fave wasn’t sold out, so you’d be wise to snatch up this set for anyone who wants to give their beauty routine a K-beauty twist.

$45 at Glow Recipe

Urban Decay Game of Thornes Vault

A 13-piece arsenal complete with eyeshadow and highlight palettes, lip and cheek stain, eye pencils, lipsticks, and brushes for the ultimate GoT stan.

$250 at Urban Decay

For the spa devotee, this new limited-edition set includes a face cream, hand cream, and botanical oil face elixir that I can personally confirm is one of the best things to happen to skincare.

$66 at Blue Mercury