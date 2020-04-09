16 Non-Basic Mother’s Day Beauty Gift Ideas That Will Definitely Impress

I won’t lie. Gift cards are the quick and easy route, especially when I can’t exactly leave the house right now. However, there are some Mother’s Day beauty gift ideas that require just a bit more effort and will actually warrant a pleasantly surprised reaction. And no, I’m not just talking about gift sets that are budget-friendly and somewhat interesting. This year, let’s get those creative juices flowing a bit more in the name of long-distance gifting, something a lot of us will be doing.

Now is the time to invest in that hair tool that looks complicated, but is probably easy to use. Or think ahead and stock up on some truly innovative travel-friendly essentials before vacations are more than a pipedream. Maybe the designer set with a bag she can reuse is the winner. Regardless of your budget, there’s plenty of options for elevating your gift-giving game for Mother’s Day. Here’s a starter list.

Chanel Eye for Makeup Set

The pouch alone is a luxe gift, but this affordable, limited-edition set also includes three of the brand’s best eye makeup products: the Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner, La Base Mascara Volume and Care Lash Primer and Le Volume De Chanel Mascara. Tres chic!

Siblings Sustainable Candle

Consider this innovative candle a gift and arts and crafts project in one. Inside the bag, Mom will find all-natural (and scented) coconut blend wax, a lead-free cotton wick, wooden wick holder and matchbox for creating her very own candle. You can also add a vessel from the Siblings website if you don’t have one of your own to pair it with.

Finishing Touch Flawless Leg Hair Remover

I’ve long been a fan of the entire Finishing Touch Flawless line (including the vibrating rose quartz roller), but if you really want to impress your mom, present her with this very fancy-looking but easy to use hair remover.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick 2

If you’re going the makeup route, give it some Joe Exotic flair with cheetah print. Choose from 11 shades named after iconic women.

Hey Dewy Humidifier

Though we technically can’t go anywhere, she’ll still love the space-saving size of this multiuse humidifier that delivers hydration to the hair and skin. A little slice of heaven, indeed.

Dyson Supersonic Fuchsia Hair Dryer Set

Dyson hair tools don’t exactly come with drugstore price tags, but this is actually a bargain. Three Dyson tools for the price of one? You can’t beat it.

Paul & Joe Loose Powder Box + Puff

Eco-chic with plenty of vintage flair, this reusable storage container is for setting powder, elastics, or whatever else she can fit inside.

KKW x KRIS Fragrance

I’m sort of mesmerized by this bottle that looks like a mini piece of art and houses a woodsy floral scent. Plus, from April 15-May 5, 20% of sales from the KKW fragrance website will go to Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that provides weekend meals to elementary school kids across America.

(Launches April 15)

Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Hair Brush

Chances are this classic vintage hairbrush is older than your Mom–a true, handmade classic.

Ostrichpillow Loop

How fluffy and luxurious does this eye mask look?! Its clever design hugs your entire head for a cocoon-like feel and the material, a mix of viscose and elastomer, doesn’t rub against the skin.

Trophy Skin Portable Microdermabrasion Machine

Now is the perfect time to introduce mom to an at-home tool that may or may not take a couple times for her to master. This budget-friendly microdermabrasion tool buffs away dark scars, exfoliates dead layers and comes with just a couple buttons for beginner-friendly use.

FOREO Complete Beauty Essentials Kit

You’re truly getting more bang for your buck with this all-in-one kit that includes the sonic silicone ISSA toothbrush, hybrid brush head, LUNA play and cleansers.

PaulyJen Black & Cheetah Stripe Leather Belt Bag

I always say, what’s the point of a beauty collection if you have nothing to store it in?! Let’s get into how gorgeous this leather clutch is, though! This PaulyJen bag is made with “buttery leather,” a magnetic snap closure and texture interior big enough to fit and iPhone 11, sunnies and of course, lip balm and hand sanitizer. Go hands-free with the double-stitched belt or detach it to hold.

And if that weren’t enough, everything on the PaulyJen website is currently 25 percent off with free shipping.

Nest New York Eau de Parfum Collection Set

Eight rollerball fragrances for that good of a price can’t be beat. Plus, the floral packaging will look freakin’ amazing sitting on top of a dresser.

Vitality Extracts Mom’s Favorite Bundle

Carrying around essential oils can get messy, so might as well get jewelry she can use to diffuse each scent.

Stila La Quill Precision Eye Liner Brush

Any makeup maven will appreciate this quill pen-inspired brush for applying liner and shadow. So chic.

