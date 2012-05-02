Mother Accused Of Placing 5-Year-Old In Tanning Bed

In another horror story from bad moms, a New Jersey mother is now facing criminal charges for placing her child in a tanning bed. The mother, Patricia Krentcil, was interviewed by CBS 2 in New Jersey yesterday and explained that the entire incident was a misunderstanding. Krentcil admitted that while she loves to tan (and may have an addiction — her words) she would never put her fair-skinned child in a tanning bed.

“I’ve been tanning my whole life, going to the beach, tanning salons and so forth,” Krentcil said. But, she claims she would draw the line at putting her kids in the beds. “There’s not room…I would never permit it…It didn’t happen.” But where the story gets strange is Krentcil’s daughter had a burn (which is how this whole case started) and when a school nurse asked Krentcil’s daughter how she got it, she simply said, “I go tanning with mommy.”

However, Krentcil insists that by “tanning” the daughter means playing in the backyard when Krentcil is out there. Plus, if you watch the video below her 6-year-old can’t really make up her mind as to what they did…but they fact that she seems to love tanning isn’t the best values to instill on a child.

Whether Krentcil actually did put her daughter in the bed or not is something we just don’t know yet, but it’s terrifying how much damage she herself has done to her skin and we can only hope this has been a rude awakening for her.

