Most Wanted Celebrity Hairstyles

They’ve been on our style radar all summer long, rocking everything from beachy waves to glam updos. These five gorgeous stars are at the top of our Makeover Studio Most Wanted list!

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Just as the U.S. doesn’t negotiate with terrorists, Kim Kardashian doesn’t give up volume for sleek shine with this long, layered hairstyle.

Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord’s shoulder-length spirals put curls back on the map after a long reign of ubiquitous beachy waves.

Photo: Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Ciara

Ciara’s sweeping bangs and spikiness at the crown give her cute crop stunning sexiness.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Gap

Ashlee Simpson

Smooth, side-parted free flowing strands in the front and a slapdash low chignon make this updo stylish sans stuffiness.

Photo: RD/Dziekan/Retna Digital

Rachel McAdams

Rachel’s bouncy shoulder-length curls lend this look a ’50s-night-at-the-drive-in vibe, while the sweeping bangs modernize this style.

Contributed by: Daily Makeover Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz