The 20 Beauty Products People Immediately Returned

There are few things worse (OK, there a ton of things worse, but bear with us) than lusting after a lipstick or foundation or whatever for weeks, finally convincing yourself to buy it, bringing it home, slathering it on, and being utterly disappointed by how it looks on your face. Whether it’s too patchy, or flaky, or oily, or straight-up makes you look like a drunken wildebeest, the intense letdown is mutual.
So mutual, in fact, that one irritated Reddit user asked the world, “What product did you immediately return after trying?” The interwebs promptly unleashed their frustrations, lamenting the cult-favorites that didn’t work for their skin tone, and waxing sadly poetic over formulas that didn’t mesh with their complexion.
Of course, we feel the need to remind you that one or two Reddit users do not represent a general consensus. In fact, one of the hated products on this list (what up, Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer), is a product that two StyleCaster editors love deeply and use every single day. So take each comment with a grain of salt, and then go test the products for yourself. We can pretty much guarantee that at least one or two of these products will be winners in your book.
Benefit Cheekathon Blush & Bronzer Palette
“I was so excited for it, but when I went home to test it out, I felt like there wasn't much color payoff. They were very powdery, and the ones that did show up (Dallas and Rockateur) weren't very flattering on me.”
-Sadie0775
Buxom Wildly Whipped Lightweight Liquid Lipstick
“Bought it, walked to my car, tried it on, cried tears of horror, walked back in, and returned it.”
-kukulakala
E.l.f Studio Lip Primer & Plumper
“The plumper burned SO badly for days on end that I didn't even try the primer.”
-katherkelly
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
“What a tire fire of a product. Nothing like the original. Not even in the same family.”
-ScathachRises
Josie Maran Vibrancy Argan Oil Foundation Fluid
“It applied like soft butter over fresh toast. So flawless looking, easy to blend. I loved it. Until I looked in the mirror a couple hours later and noticed it had vanished. It didn't allow my skin to breathe, so my face was always sweating, and I got the worst breakout from it.”
-dancingcomet
Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation
“It just looked like I smeared my face with flaking liquid chalk. ... I seriously wanted to love this foundation; the color was perfect. However, it looked so patchy on me and seemed to emphasize my dry patches. I was so disappointed. I tried it a few times over one weekend to try and get it to work for me, and then I admitted defeat and returned it.”
-Jenzyme84
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita
“It's so beautiful and rosy on others, but it pulled warm and brown on me. :( ”
-IAmTheOneWhoReddits
Lancôme Juicy Shaker in Meli Melon
“The smell was disgusting to me, and I couldn't justify having spent $20 on something I didn't enjoy using, especially something I had such high hopes for. It felt okay on my lips, but was a little too oily. I bought the melon one and went back that day to exchange it for the vanilla one, and ended up just returning it.”
-friendlyladybug
Lorac Color Source Buildable Blush in Prism
“This shit was NOT buildable at all—super, super densely pigmented. It was rich and soft like an eyeshadow. Darker-skinned girls would have trouble wearing it because of the shade (lightish warm pink), and lighter-skinned girls would have trouble wearing it because of how goddamn densely pigmented it is.”
-lgbtqbbq
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Powder Glow Illuminator in Golden
“Glitter EVERYWHERE. I've only used it once on my cheeks and temple, and within an hour, I had it all over me. It was more glittery than shimmery, but the fact that it travels so much had me running back to the drugstore the day after.”
-TheGlamBeast
Marc Jacobs Remarcable Full Coverage Foundation Concentrate
“I tried the Marc Jacobs new foundation when it first came out, and it was sooo drying on me. I had flakes everywhere. It was horrible—didn’t even give it a second chance. I hated it.”
-lavaaheadd
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
“I had heard amazing things about it, so I went for it. The moment I put it on, it was patchy and clung to my dry spots. It went straight back.”
-trulymaggiedeeply
Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 50
“I thought it would be great for over makeup, but it’s super greasy, and it doesn't dry down.”
-ApocalypticCrisps
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
“Made my skin look sooooooo dry, and it moved around way too easily.”
-_ShortGirlProblems_
Urban Decay Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette
“The shimmers were basically glitter bombs, and the mattes were nothing to write home about. Shame because it was actually my first Urban Decay purchase.”
-eyyy95
Vita Liberata Rapid Tan Mousse
“[The bottle] said to leave it on for 3 hours to achieve a deep glow. I left it on for 3 hours, showered, and I was still the same colour. I am NC20 when I'm not wearing self tanner. The stuff didn't even make me look lightly toasted! I returned it the SAME day I bought it.”
-MoonsOverMyDani
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte
“I've never had a lipstick slide around and bleed like that one did. At first I thought it was the color, so I exchanged it for a different shade and nope—that one went back, too.”
-Eisdamme
NYX Lip Lingerie in Embellishment
“I loved the color, but it very quickly faded into a patchy mess. Sad the formula didn't work for me.”
-scenicroutine
