Most Popular Wedding Hairstyles

These days, brides take their hairstyle cues not from overly done ads in bridal magazines, but from the young, glam stars walking the red carpet. “Celebrities are going for much more casual hairstyles for big events and brides are after same effect. They want to look like themselves, only a little more glamorous,” says Roz Sedaris, a hairstylist at the Frederic Fekkai salon in New York City. That means soft, understated styles have replaced tight, contrived curls piled high like a princess, notes Mar Romero, Creative Director and Founder of TEAM Hair and Makeup, in Santa Barbara, California. “When you walk down the aisle, you should be the star, not your hair.” These styles have become some of the most popular with chic brides across the country:

Sexy Half Up/Half Down Hairstyle

Romero loves soft barrel curls, pinned half up, with a little volume at the crown. This sexy style is just right for caressing. “Your new husband should want to run his fingers through your hair,” says Romero, and this style fits the bill. Try on these looks:



A Slightly Messy Low Chignon

This is one of the most popular hairstyles on the red carpet–hair is pinned low at the nape of the neck with wispy pieces peaking out from the chignon and pulled down around the face. Try on these looks:

Becki Newton

Photo: Â© RD / Dziekan / Retna Digital Angelina Jolie

Photo: Â© Steve Granitz / WireImage.com

Soft And Side-Swept Bangs

This wedding hairstyle is all about the bangs. They should gently fall over the forehead to one side while the back of the hair is either loose and wavy or pulled back into an updo. “Beware of plastered down bangs circa 1992,” warns Romero. “This style is soft and sweeping.” Try on these looks:

Isla Fisher

Photo:Â© Steve Granitz/WireImage.com Eva Mendes

Photo: Â© Tony Barson / WireImage.com

Loose And Luxe Long Hair

Wearing your hair down conveys confidence because it really looks like you. Plus, it’s timeless. “Ten years down the road, you want to see your photos and think, ‘It looks like I got married yesterday,'” says Romero. Try on these looks:

Kim Kardashian

Photo:Â© David Livingston/WireImage.com Shakira

Photo: Â© Paul Morigi / WireImage.com

