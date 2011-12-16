Most Popular Nail Polish of the Year; Aveda Creates New Line

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

We obviously spent a lot of money on nail polish this year, but which ones did we buy most often? Shockingly enough, mostly greys, pinks and then of course some Salon Effects. (Allure)

Aveda launched a new line of hair care products to help reduce hair loss by 33 percent. (WWD)

Holiday parties may be getting the best of us (i.e. dark circles and splotchy skin), but Dr. Harold Lancer has some quick tips for getting us back into tip-top shape. (Bellasugar)

Olay partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation on “Defember” (a play on Movember) for women to pledge to defuzz their “Misstache.” (RackedNY)

Katy Perry apparently can’t stop dying her hair. Or changing her hairstyle. We don’t really blame her, but we also don’t want to see it fall out…(Girls in the Beauty Department)

Camille Rowe stuns in Chloe’s L’Eau de Chloe fragrance campaign, shot by Camilla Akrans. (Fashion Gone Rogue)