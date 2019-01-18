The Iconic Lipstick Shades a MAC Newbie Should Always Start With

Scroll To See More Images

Even those who’ve never stepped into a Sephora or Ulta have heard someone in their life–or Rihanna– utter the words “Ruby Woo.” Not only is it one of the most popular MAC shades to morph into a top-seller for the brand. It’s also an iconic beauty product, period, though there are other colors that have garnered just as much notoriety for their color payoff and long-wear capabilities.

Lipstick has long been regarded as a must-have for even the most novice makeup wearers and those who rarely wear it. We keep one in our purse, at our work desk and/or in the car. There’s one or many tubes we rely on for date nights, holiday parties and family gatherings. Even if it’s a simple nude or blush tone, lipstick is that old-faithful that easily elevates a beauty moment when our skills or time are limited. And for many, MAC is the go-to. Its lipsticks are about as classic as Chanel No. 5 and Pond’s Cold Cream, meaning that even if lip color isn’t your thing, you’ve felt the pressure to try at least one.

So whether you’re a newbie or have simply never experienced the dose of confidence a MAC lippie brings, here are the shades that have earned cult status over the years and deserve your attention.

Ruby Woo

Everyone from Taylor Swift to Rihanna have name-dropped this matte red as one of their faves. Though it has blue undertones, countless reviews over the years have proven that it looks great on just about anyone.

$18.50 at MAC

Honeylove

Looking for another matte that you can wear on those low-key days when you still want to look put together? This light beige with a rose finish is just the ticket.

$18.50 at MAC

Heroine

Like Ruby Woo red, this ultra-bright purple somehow looks amazing on all skin tones, thanks to a purple that isn’t too dark or too light.

$18.50 at MAC

Brick-o-La

Not too berry and not to mauve, this mid-level rosy tone gives off a lustrous finish that won’t flake or crumble after a few hours.

$18.50 at MAC

Diva

Whether you want to feel like a boss or simply find a dependable bordeaux shade for the winter season, this rich burgundy is a must-try.

$18.50 at MAC

Candy Yum-Yum

Not for the faint of heart, this neon pink delivers a matte finish, so keep your application as neat as possible with a matching lip liner.

$18.50 at MAC

Cyber

Whether you want a sheer wash of color with one swipe or full coverage with several, this blackish-purple satin lippie is guaranteed to bring out your inner badass.

$18.50 at MAC

Rebel

Another satin lipstick with sheer to full-coverage capabilities that’s a muted, plum version of the aforementioned Heroine.

$18.50 at MAC

Pink Plaid

If you want a slightly shinier, darker version of Brick-o-La, this pink with blue undertones is a perfect pick for low-maintenance beauties who want a go-to nude lipstick.

$18.50 at MAC

Twig

This pink with browner undertones makes for a lovely nude or blush-toned color against darker skin tones.

$18.50 at MAC

Velvet Teddy

The name alone should indicate just how luxurious this deep beige with matte finish feels and looks on the lips.

$18.50 at MAC

Mocha

Though not as pink as Velvet Teddy or Pink Plaid, this satin-y yellow brown is also too pink to truly qualify as a brown lipstick.

$18.50 at MAC

Russian Red

Though not as popular as Ruby Woo, this bluish-red with matte finish is just as bold and versatile.

$18.50 at MAC

