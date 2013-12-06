Most Popular Drugstore Lotions and Creams for Winter 2013

Rank & Style brings you the best of fashion and beauty, one top ten list at a time. Rank & Style rankings are created utilizing an algorithm that methodically researches and aggregates data (user reviews, bestseller lists, editorial recommendations and expert product reviews) from the department stores, boutiques, fashion blogs and style magazines you trust. Released four times a week, each list captures and ranks the top ten items within a defined fashion or beauty category to help you find the best products based on their popularity, quality, value, trendiness and “buzz” factor. Science has never been so stylish! You can find them on Facebook and @rankandstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

Dry, rough and cracked skin are all unfortunate side effects of winter. Fortunately, these side effects can all be prevented! Taking care of your skin should always be a priority, but during the cold winter months, it is especially important to not skimp on the moisturizer.

To keep your skin soft and hydrated all winter long, you should apply a nice body cream each and every day. The good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on a moisturizer because some of the best creams out there are from the drugstore! Click through the slideshow to find out the most popular moisturizers you can find at your nearest drugstore!

