Most Popular Drugstore Lotions and Creams for Winter 2013

Molly Carroll
Rank & Style brings you the best of fashion and beauty, one top ten list at a time. Rank & Style rankings are created utilizing an algorithm that methodically researches and aggregates data (user reviews, bestseller lists, editorial recommendations and expert product reviews) from the department stores, boutiques, fashion blogs and style magazines you trust. Released four times a week, each list captures and ranks the top ten items within a defined fashion or beauty category to help you find the best products based on their popularity, quality, value, trendiness and “buzz” factor. Science has never been so stylish! You can find them on Facebook and @rankandstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

Dry, rough and cracked skin are all unfortunate side effects of winter. Fortunately, these side effects can all be prevented! Taking care of your skin should always be a priority, but during the cold winter months, it is especially important to not skimp on the moisturizer.

To keep your skin soft and hydrated all winter long, you should apply a nice body cream each and every day. The good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on a moisturizer because some of the best creams out there are from the drugstore! Click through the slideshow to find out the most popular moisturizers you can find at your nearest drugstore!

Find out which lotions and creams were ranked as the most popular by Rank & Style for this winter season.

10. Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion

Gold Bond Ultimate Healing Skin Therapy Lotion, $9, drugstore.com

9. Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturizer

Vaseline Spray & Go Moisturizer, $8, drugstore.com

8. Eucerin Calming Creme

Eucerin Calming Creme, Fragrance Free, $10, drugstore.com

7. Curel Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion

Curel Ultra Healing Intensive Lotion, $10, drugstore.com

6. Nivea Q10 Plus Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion

Nivea Q10 Plus Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion, $10, ulta.com

5. Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer

Jergens Narutal Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, $10, ulta.com

4. Olay Quench Body Lotion, Extra Dry Skin

Olay Quench Body Lotion, Extra Dry Skin, $8, drugstore,com

3. Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, Fragrance Free

Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, $14, walgreens.com

2. Aveeno Active Naturals Daily Moisturzing Lotion

Aveeno Active Naturals Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $13, cvs.com

1. CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $17, cvs.com

