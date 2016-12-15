These Are the Most Popular Beauty Products in Your State

If you’ve ever returned home for the holidays from college or your out-of-state, big-girl job, you’ve probably noticed that the beauty and fashion trends around town are a bit…different…than what you’re used to in your day-to-day bubble (note: shimmery white eyeshadow with thick black liner is my hometown’s favorite combo). But you’re not just imagining things—beauty trends really do differ from state to state. And to prove it, Influenster, a beauty product reviews platform, surveyed more than 4,000 women across the country with one question in mind: What beauty products do you want for the holidays this year? The results, as you imagine, are insanely varied.

Surprisingly, the makeup MVP M.A.C. did not win the hearts of all 50 states, but instead came in third for most-popular beauty brand across the country, with Urban Decay coming in second for total number of votes. But in first place with the most oh-my-god-I-want-that votes, was Anastasia Beverly Hills, the maker of all beautiful, bold brows you’ve seen on Instagram for the last two years.

If you’re reading this in Iowa, Wisconsin, or Oklahoma, though, you might be scoffing at this winner’s list while cradling your beloved BareMinerals products (the top-ranked brand in those states). Those of you in Oregon, North Dakota, and Alaska might have a makeup bag filled with Too Faced Cosmetics, while Missouri and Rhode Island inhabitants lean on Benefit Cosmetics. For the rest of the 41 states, you’ll have to check Influenster’s comprehensive guide…or just scroll down to see the full list.

Of course, 4,000 women with an average age of 28 is an incredibly small sample size and doesn’t reflect the entire country’s opinions, but it’s still a fascinating look into the beauty trends across state lines. Plus, it helps narrow down the pool of what to get your partner’s makeup-obsessed little sister this holiday. Our best advice: Anastasia Beverly Hills. Or, you know, just a Sephora gift card.

Check out the full list, below:

Alabama: M.A.C. Cosmetics

Alaska: Too Faced Cosmetics

Arizona: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Arkansas: E.l.f. Cosmetics

California: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Colorado: M.A.C. Cosmetics

Connecticut: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Delaware: Urban Decay

Florida: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Georgia: Urban Decay

Hawaii: Lancôme

Idaho: Urban Decay

Illinois: Urban Decay

Indiana: Sephora Collection

Iowa: BareMinerals

Kansas: M.A.C. Cosmetics

Kentucky: Urban Decay

Louisiana: Urban Decay

Maine: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Maryland: Kat Von D

Massachusetts: Kat Von D

Michigan: Urban Decay

Minnesota: Lush Cosmetics

Mississippi: M.A.C. Cosmetics

Missouri: Benefit Cosmetics

Montana: Smashbox

Nebraska: ColourPop

New Hampshire: Maybelline

New Jersey: Anastasia Beverly Hills

New Mexico: Sephora Collection

New York: Anastasia Beverly Hills

North Carolina: Anastasia Beverly Hills

North Dakota: Too Faced Cosmetics

Ohio: Urban Decay

Oklahoma: BareMinerals

Oregon: Too Faced Cosmetics

Pennsylvania: Urban Decay

Rhode Island: Benefit Cosmetics

South Carolina: Too Faced Cosmetics

South Dakota: CoverGirl

Tennessee: Urban Decay

Texas: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Utah: Urban Decay

Vermont: Becca Cosmetics

Virginia: Urban Decay

Washington: Anastasia Beverly Hills

West Virginia: Sephora Collection

Wisconsin: BareMinerals

Wyoming: BareMinerals

District of Columbia: Tarte Cosmetics