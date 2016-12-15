These Are the Most Popular Beauty Products in Your State

If you’ve ever returned home for the holidays from college or your out-of-state, big-girl job, you’ve probably noticed that the beauty and fashion trends around town are a bit…different…than what you’re used to in your day-to-day bubble (note: shimmery white eyeshadow with thick black liner is my hometown’s favorite combo). But you’re not just imagining things—beauty trends really do differ from state to state. And to prove it, Influenster, a beauty product reviews platform, surveyed more than 4,000 women across the country with one question in mind: What beauty products do you want for the holidays this year? The results, as you imagine, are insanely varied.
Surprisingly, the makeup MVP M.A.C. did not win the hearts of all 50 states, but instead came in third for most-popular beauty brand across the country, with Urban Decay coming in second for total number of votes. But in first place with the most oh-my-god-I-want-that votes, was Anastasia Beverly Hills, the maker of all beautiful, bold brows you’ve seen on Instagram for the last two years.
If you’re reading this in Iowa, Wisconsin, or Oklahoma, though, you might be scoffing at this winner’s list while cradling your beloved BareMinerals products (the top-ranked brand in those states). Those of you in Oregon, North Dakota, and Alaska might have a makeup bag filled with Too Faced Cosmetics, while Missouri and Rhode Island inhabitants lean on Benefit Cosmetics. For the rest of the 41 states, you’ll have to check Influenster’s comprehensive guide…or just scroll down to see the full list.
Of course, 4,000 women with an average age of 28 is an incredibly small sample size and doesn’t reflect the entire country’s opinions, but it’s still a fascinating look into the beauty trends across state lines. Plus, it helps narrow down the pool of what to get your partner’s makeup-obsessed little sister this holiday. Our best advice: Anastasia Beverly Hills. Or, you know, just a Sephora gift card.
Check out the full list, below:
Alabama: M.A.C. Cosmetics
Alaska: Too Faced Cosmetics
Arizona: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Arkansas: E.l.f. Cosmetics
California: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Colorado: M.A.C. Cosmetics
Connecticut: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Delaware: Urban Decay
Florida: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Georgia: Urban Decay
Hawaii: Lancôme
Idaho: Urban Decay
Illinois: Urban Decay
Indiana: Sephora Collection
Iowa: BareMinerals
Kansas: M.A.C. Cosmetics
Kentucky: Urban Decay
Louisiana: Urban Decay
Maine: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Maryland: Kat Von D
Massachusetts: Kat Von D
Michigan: Urban Decay
Minnesota: Lush Cosmetics
Mississippi: M.A.C. Cosmetics
Missouri: Benefit Cosmetics
Montana: Smashbox
Nebraska: ColourPop
New Hampshire: Maybelline
New Jersey: Anastasia Beverly Hills
New Mexico: Sephora Collection
New York: Anastasia Beverly Hills
North Carolina: Anastasia Beverly Hills
North Dakota: Too Faced Cosmetics
Ohio: Urban Decay
Oklahoma: BareMinerals
Oregon: Too Faced Cosmetics
Pennsylvania: Urban Decay
Rhode Island: Benefit Cosmetics
South Carolina: Too Faced Cosmetics
South Dakota: CoverGirl
Tennessee: Urban Decay
Texas: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Utah: Urban Decay
Vermont: Becca Cosmetics
Virginia: Urban Decay
Washington: Anastasia Beverly Hills
West Virginia: Sephora Collection
Wisconsin: BareMinerals
Wyoming: BareMinerals
District of Columbia: Tarte Cosmetics