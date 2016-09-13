The Most-Searched Plastic Surgery Procedure in The Country

The idea of plastic surgery is like having a really big, really bad zit on your face: You can see it, everyone else can see it, but nobody talks about it. And while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with getting surgery to amp up the appearance or health of one’s body, people still tend to keep their procedures secret, returning from “vacation” with a magically slimmer nose, bigger breasts, or plumped-up lips. But you know the one thing the world can’t keep secret? Their Google search history.

Plastic Surgery Portal, a website that helps you find the best board-certified surgeons, paired up with Digital Third Coast, a digital marketing agency, to compare Google’s national search volume with the most-searched plastic surgery procedures by state. Yes, that’s a mouthful. But what they found were fascinating trends in plastic surgery searches by region.

The western side of the country is all about bulking up, with almost every West coast state looking for breast implants and lip injections, while the Midwest—and, oddly, both Alaska and Hawaii—are in the market for penis enlargement. And, sure, you’ve got your oddball vaginal rejuvenations in North Dakota, eyelid surgeries in Minnesota, and a scattered range of laser hair removals (which isn’t really plastic surgery at all, but OK). But the most-searched procedure in all of the country, consuming pretty much the entire southern region and most of the East coast: liposuction. Yup, good ol’ fat-removing liposuction.

Okay, yes, it’s not the most surprising that some of the most obese states in the nation are also searching for liposuction, but even New York, land of the stressed-out, over-caffeinated skeletons is on the liposuction train. We also have to remind you that these Google search results are absolutely not super science-based in anyway, so take this fun little map with a grain of salt, and don’t assume that your next-door neighbors are really getting penis enlargements and liposuction next time they ask you to water their plants for a week. But, hey, it’s fun to imagine?