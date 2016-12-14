The Most-Googled Beauty Question of 2016 Has Stumped You for Years

Every so often, as I’m two-hours deep into a ridiculous Google search (like “the rise and fall of Beanie Babies”), or when I’m watching a how-to video on YouTube (most recently: how globes were made by hand in the ‘50s, which is actually fascinating), I stop and think of how insanely dumb and helpless I’d be without the Internet. How did people live in 1982?

No wonder the hair and beauty trends of our parents’ generations were so awful—nobody had a Carli Bybel or Kristin Ess to show them in painstaking detail how to nail a smokey eye or blowout. And clearly, the world needs as much help in the beauty department as ever, because Google just released its most-Googled beauty questions of 2016, and the top spots are, well, understandably confusing.

Coming in the third spot: “how to shape eyebrows” (the answer to this could fill a grad-school dissertation, depending on your face and hair type), with “how to make hair grow faster” taking a close second (hint: hair gummies and vitamins are not the answer). But the top, number-one Googled question of 2016? How to do a fishtail braid. Yup. If you know how to fishtail braid, then this question is probably surprising, seeing how easy the braid actually is to create once you get the hang of it.

But if you’ve never mastered the fishtail in your life, we get it—it’s a braid that looks insanely intricate, though it’s actually quite simple. Just tie off your hair into a low ponytail and divide the ponytail in half, so you’re holding a section in each hand. Grab a small piece of hair from the outside of the right section and cross it over to the left section, then grab a piece from the left section, and cross it over to the right. Repeat a zillion times until you reach the ends, then secure with a clear elastic.

OK, ok, those directions probably just sounded like gobbledygook, so for a visual how-to, check out the video at the link below, and try the braid out on yourself. By this time next year, you’ll be a pro, and we’ll be back here, answering another seemingly-confusing Google beauty question.