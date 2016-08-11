An All-Inclusive List of the Most Comfortable Lipsticks—Ever

Lipstick is, in theory, the perfect beauty product. It can turn a tired face into a wide-awake one with bright, uplifting color, an outfit into a look as a statement accessory for the very lazy, or a less-than-polished person (me) into a real lady ready to face the day and/or the subway. What’s not to like?

But as good as wearing lip color sounds on paper (just like your last boyfriend), reality calls, and it’s not always so easy to pull off. To be more specific, it’s not always comfortable—whether it’s drying, tends to smear, or just makes you feel all too aware that there’s something on your lips, fussing with your lip color is not ideal.

It doesn’t have to be that way: These 10 lipsticks are the most comfortable in the game, so you won’t have to deal with any of the unpleasantries that sometimes come along with, well, wearing lipstick. You know what I mean.