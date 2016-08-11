An All-Inclusive List of the Most Comfortable Lipsticks—Ever

Lipstick is, in theory, the perfect beauty product. It can turn a tired face into a wide-awake one with bright, uplifting color, an outfit into a look as a statement accessory for the very lazy, or a less-than-polished person (me) into a real lady ready to face the day and/or the subway. What’s not to like?
But as good as wearing lip color sounds on paper (just like your last boyfriend), reality calls, and it’s not always so easy to pull off. To be more specific, it’s not always comfortable—whether it’s drying, tends to smear, or just makes you feel all too aware that there’s something on your lips, fussing with your lip color is not ideal.
It doesn’t have to be that way: These 10 lipsticks are the most comfortable in the game, so you won’t have to deal with any of the unpleasantries that sometimes come along with, well, wearing lipstick. You know what I mean.
There is such a thing as lip color being too creamy—if the lipstick is too soft, a smearing situation is pretty much guaranteed. This one, however, strikes just the right balance between too soft and perfectly hydrating. The vibrant shades last all day without turning dry, and oils, peptides, and flower extracts keep lips looking smooth and plump.
Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lipstick, $22; at Too Faced
It's not an exaggeration to say that this formula is so light on lips, you might actually forget you're wearing anything at all. Concocted with the same hydrating ingredients you'd find in your favorite serum, like grapeseed oil, rosehip oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter, it even makes dry lips look good. The not-quite-matte color lasts for hours and fades away into a pleasant stain, not a patchy disaster.
Kosås Weightless Lip Color, $24; at Kosas Cosmetics
A new offering that totally exceeds expectations, this tiny tube of pigment goes on super smooth—not sticky—and leaves lips with vivid low-shine color that that feels hydrating, not like they're being zapped of moisture over the course of the day. Plus, because the shades are so pigmented, you only need a tiny amount for full coverage.
Maybelline LipStudio Color Jolt Intense Lip Paint, $9.99; at Ulta
This brand is known for combining high-impact color with dreamy moisturizing formulas, and this collection of bold shades does not disappoint. Hydrating nutrients, vitamins, and omega oils come together to make a lipstick that proves extraordinary color and comfort are not mutually exclusive.
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick, $26; at Sephora
Buttery, yes, but not slippery—the smooth, creamy colors in this lineup go on effortlessly and have a luxurious satin-y finish that's neither matte nor shiny. Basically, they're unrivaled for the price.
NYX Butter Lipstick, $6; at NYX Cosmetics
This organic botanical-based pick is packed with antioxidants, such as pomegranate, plum, rose, and apricot oils and extracts, for a silky, moisture-rich feel and soothing protection without sacrificing major color.
Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick, $25; at Vapour Beauty
The trifecta of color, moisture, and all-day comfort comes on strong in this newish lipstick, which incorporates hydrating ingredients like rose and castor oils with seriously long-lasting pigment that really goes the distance.
Rimmel The Only One Lipstick, $7.99; at CVS
Surprise, surprise: This high-end go-to is a perennial favorite for accomplishing everything you might want out of a lipstick, including a formula so smooth you could wear it to sleep. Not that you would want to.
Tom Ford Lip Color, $53; at Tom Ford
This weightless formula provides, as the name implies, bold color as well as a barely-there feel. It has the innovative gel texture to thank for the ability to provide great pigment that hugs lips for major comfort, with no fussiness to be found.
Buxom Big & Sexy Bold Gel Lipstick, $22; at Sephora
This recently reformulated fave is even better than the original, with insane pigments and a rich, creamy texture that smooths and nourishes without heaviness. A single swipe yields the perfect veil of saturated color and long-lasting moisture that wears away evenly so you're never shocked by what's left when you look in the mirror at the end of the day.
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick, $17; at Urban Decay