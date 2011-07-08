Mosquito Bite Makeup Magic

Geez these pesky little buggers are out in full force this summer! I have received so many e-mails about what to do to prevent bites, how to stop the itch and how to cover the bite bumps once they are red and raised up on the skin. First off is prevention and it’s all about citronella and repellents. I like the big citronella candles and the coils that slowly release smoke, these keep most mosquitos away while you are outside.

When it comes to using sprays on your skin, I hate toxic Deet and prefer using products that are natural like Burt’s Bees Herbal Insect Repellent, All Terrain Herbal Armour Insect Repellent or Naturapel 8-Hour Insect Repellent. You can also make your own homemade batch by combing the oils of cinnamon and eucalyptus and then adding a little witch hazel for good measure.

If you were already bitten and the itch is driving you mad, cook up a little oatmeal and mix in some baking soda then apply the paste to the bites, this will help sooth and stop the itch. Some other favorites are Calamine lotion, antihistamine cream or lotion, honey, toothpaste, vinegar, mouthwash, tea, underarm deodorant, asperin, Caladryl, Preperation H, Bag Balm and Mylanta. Listen, whatever works!

Once bitten it takes about one week for the bites to disappear completely, but don’t be bummed if you wanted to wear your favorite summer mini or a shoulder baring sundress and can’t because you look like you have the chicken pox. It’s all about a little body makeup. Use my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup and spritz the area where the bites are blending the edges into the skin with a non-latex sponge or concealer brush. Add a light dusting of powder to set it in place and nobody will ever know.

The key is to NOT itch while you are out and re-expose the red bumps. If one bite is super red and infected try applying a bit of concealer on the spot first, then spritz over top of that with a little of the airbrush makeup and then dust powder on top. Wear a bold lip color to redirect the focus and spray a little repellent on before leaving the house.

