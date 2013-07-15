StyleCaster
Share

Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY

Glennis McCarthy
by
Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY
5 Start slideshow

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy
Location: Los Angeles
Website: Yes Hands 

This design looks complicated, and it does take some patience and a steady hand, but the end result will leave everyone speechless. You’ll be able to pass it off as no big deal, because it’ll be so easy for you to create!

The Polish You’ll Need:

  • Essie, Rock the Boat (Light Blue)
  • OPI, Need Sunglasses? (Yellow)
  • Essie, Geranium (Red)
  • Essie, Bottle Service (Hot Pink)
  • Essie, Play Date (Lavender)
  • Orly, Pointe Blanche (White)
  • Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker (Green)

The Tools You’ll Need:

  • Detailing Brush

Images via Glennis McCarthy

More Manicure Month From Beauty High:
Nail Art: Everything You Need to Know for Gorgeous Nail Designs
Nail Art How To: Picnic Nails Perfect For the Park
8 Easy Nail Art Ideas For Summer
WATCH: How to Get Leopard Print Nails

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Learn how to get this summer mosaic manicure on your nails! 

Photo: Glennis McCarthy/Glennis McCarthy

Step 1: With your first color (we used Essie's Shake Your $$ Maker), paint some geometric shapes of varying shapes and sizes on your nails. Told you this would be easy!

Photo: Glennis McCarthy/Glennis McCarthy

Step 2: With a second color, continue to paint small geometric shapes in random spots on each nail, being careful not to paint over the first shapes. 

Photo: Glennis McCarthy/Glennis McCarthy

Step 3: Color by color, continue painting small geometric shapes until all of the blank spaces on your nails are filled up. 

Photo: Glennis McCarthy/Glennis McCarthy

Step 4: If you really want to take things up a notch, line the shapes with a thin white polish brush. Let dry completely before using a top coat to seal in your nail art.

Photo: Glennis McCarthy/Glennis McCarthy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Top 10 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World

Top 10 Most Beautiful Beaches in the World
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share