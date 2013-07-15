Mosaic Nail Art You Can DIY

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Glennis McCarthy

Location: Los Angeles

Website: Yes Hands

This design looks complicated, and it does take some patience and a steady hand, but the end result will leave everyone speechless. You’ll be able to pass it off as no big deal, because it’ll be so easy for you to create!

The Polish You’ll Need:

Essie, Rock the Boat (Light Blue)

OPI, Need Sunglasses? (Yellow)

Essie, Geranium (Red)

Essie, Bottle Service (Hot Pink)

Essie, Play Date (Lavender)

Orly, Pointe Blanche (White)

Essie, Shake Your $$ Maker (Green)

The Tools You’ll Need:

Detailing Brush

Images via Glennis McCarthy

