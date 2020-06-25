Maddie Ziegler Helped Morphe Create Its First Soft Glam, Ultra-Wearable Collection

When you think of Morphe makeup, “light” and “soft glam” probably aren’t the first things that come to mind. Morphe’s biggest fans love a full face beat and look to the brand for products with bold, vibrant hues. That’s why the Morphe x Maddie Ziegler Imagination Collection is such a departure for the beauty company. The 17-year-old dancer and actress worked with the Morphe team on colors and products she would use that are a bit more fresh and Gen Z-friendly. To say she’s excited about the project would be an understatement. She’s finally able to talk show her passion for makeup.

“Ever since I can remember, my dream in life was to have a makeup line,” Ziegler wrote on Instagram. “Makeup has been one of the biggest lights in my life for me. Sometimes when I can’t find the right words to say I’ll just translate it in makeup. If I’m feeling off, makeup is my way to feel better. I’ve always been able to express my emotions through makeup. It’s such a therapeutic thing for me. Just to lose myself in the look I’m doing that day.”

She goes on to thank the Morphe team for making her “dreams come true,” giving her “full control” to make the line look and feel just like she wanted. To her fans, she said: “I worked so so hard on the shades, the drawings, the packaging. everything! Go crazy, experiment and be creative!!” It’s true. According to the brand, she chose the color range and shade names that make up the collection, and her artwork is on all of the packaging and pan stamps in the eyeshadow palette.

As for the products themselves, well, they’re definitely not just for Gen Zers. The colorful eyeshadow palette, face gloss stick and lip-and-cheek kits will look great on everyone. Shop the entire Imagine Collection, below.

The Imagination Palette

Includes 20 shades with matte, shimmer, duo chrome and glitter finishes.

Dew Bomb Face Gloss Stick

Get a translucent, luminous finish around face, eyes or lips.

Pink About It Lip & Cheek Duo

With Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse in Pinky Swear and Glaze Dreams Lip Gloss in Libra Energy.

Peach That Pops Lip & Cheek Duo

With Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse in Peach Out and Glaze Dreams Lip Gloss in Peach Pucker.

Oh So Berry Lip & Cheek Duo

With Wondertint Cheek & Lip Mousse in Berry Good and Glaze Dreams Lip Gloss in Butterfly Kiss.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.