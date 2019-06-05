Morphe’s Pride-Inspired Palette is the Rainbow Realness My Makeup Routine Needs

Every June for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, dozens of beauty brands come up with their own version of pride-inspired makeup, hopefully benefiting the community in some way. Morphe is one of the companies doing it right this year. Its Live in Color Pride Palette is making waves for the gorgeous color story, but the charitable aspect, as well. Morphe is giving back to a community that supported it from the start.

If you think maybe 10 percent is donated to charity, you’d be dead wrong. In fact, Morphie is donating 100 percent of net proceeds of the ultra-colorful palette to the Trevor Project, which “helps fund 24/7 suicide prevention & crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth,” Morphe said on Instagram. “This palette & brush set were created so you could stand out, live proud, & show off the truest version of you,” the brand added.

The 25-shade palette and seven-piece brush set have the same quality pigments you expect from the brand but with rainbow paint-inspired packaging that looks amazing left out on your vanity.

Mophe isn’t the only company giving back for Pride. New brand Hipdot launched the best glitter palette I’ve ever used call Legendary ($30 at Hipdot), with LGBTQ-friendly shade names like Hey Sis! and Mariah (Carey, of course). Queer illustrator Hey Rooney designed the cheeky packaging. Proceeds from the launch benefit the Anti-Violence Project and its efforts to make sure LGBTQ+ people live without violence.

One more brand I’m loving this year is Tarte and its collaboration with bisexual YouTuber Jessie Paege. The Let It Rain-bow Eye Set features Tarte’s brightest palette yet, plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara ($24 at Tarte). The palette features eight ultra-pigmented matte and shimmer shades to create all the rainbow looks. In honor of the launch and Pride month, Tarte donated $25,000 to the Trevor Project.

Morphie’s Live in Color Artistry Palette retails for $20 and the Live in Color 7-Piece Eye Brush Set retails for $28, both on Morphe’s website and in Morphe stores.

