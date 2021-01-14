Beauty Babe iluvsarahii and Morphe Just Launched the Palette of the Season

Because we’re not going on a tropical getaway anytime soon, Morphe Cosmetics just launched an Aegean Sea-inspired collection to get us in the spirit. Morphe enlisted beauty influencer iluvsarahii (Karen Sarahi Gonzalez) as the face of the palette and, well, the entire line that also includes makeup brushes and lip gloss. Though it’s meant to evoke that warm vacation vibe, we think it’s a pretty perfect collection for the season as the pinks and reds give us major Valentine’s Day vibes.

You already know Morphe’s huge eyeshadow palettes are incredible for the price with bold, ultra-pigmented hues. This one is no different. Though if you’re one of Gonzalez’s 5+ million Instagram followers, you know she also loves a more natural glam, too. “With makeup, I go from one extreme to the other,” she tells STYLECASTER. “I’m either creating a soft look with a wash of color on my lid and maybe some gemstones to give a Euphoria-type feel or I’m creating a bold, cut crease eye that includes some of the magenta and blue shades together.” She can do it all with this palette.

Still, Gonzalez recommends experimenting with the collection and playing around with the shades and textures. “Don’t be afraid to mix or step out of your comfort zone,” she says. “The glosses are great with a lip pencil, but I love the idea of popping some of the gloss onto my eyelid for a glossy finish.”

Morphe’s Director of Global Artistry, Lipsticknick agrees with Gonzalez but says you can also step into these louder looks slowly. “One of my favorite ways to play with any bold colors is by mixing them with neutrals for a well-balanced look that has some flare to it,” she says. “Use the neutrals to create a soft everyday look, and then take a bold color like the magenta or turquoise and use a small smudge brush to pack that color all along the lash line.”

Ready to start experimenting? Shop the entire line, below!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

35S Sweet Oasis Artistry Palette

With 35 soft shimmers and velvety mattes.

Sweet Oasis Mini Lip Gloss Trio

Get three buttery, cream glosses including Tipsy (a shimmering golden pink), Shimmy (a shimmering apricot) and Groupie (a warm rose).

Sweet Oasis 6-Piece Eye Brush Set

Everything you need to create unlimited eye looks.