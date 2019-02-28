Morphe’s Latest Makeup Launch is All You Need for Glowy, Summer Skin

If you’re anything like me, you believe there’s no such thing as too much makeup. Jumping on new beauty launches in anticipation of the coming seasons is our idea of spring cleaning. While meteorologists are predicting snow, we’re already planning out all the Summer-inspired makeup we plan on buying. At the top of our list is the limited-edition Morphe Bronzed Glow collection, which has officially launched on the brand’s website today.

The 11-piece makeup collection includes a shimmering 35-pan eyeshadow palette ($25), face & body bronzer ($19), deluxe face & bronzer brush ($24), lip gloss set ($32) and a set of liquid highlighter drops ($25). It’s not hard to tell that this launch was inspired by the goddess glow that we all look forward to achieving as the weather warms up. If I were you, I’d head over to Morphe’s site and starting packing a beach bag—summer will be here before we know it.

We can always count on Morphe to provide us with affordable on-trend makeup launches and the Bronzed Glow collection is no exception. In January, Morphe launched their first ever line of complexion products which included 60 shades of foundation and 31 shades of concealer. Though the products did not perform as well as we expected, it’s clear the brand is trying to redeem themselves with this exciting makeup launch. The Bronzed Glow collection may be coming on the tails of controversy but after a little comment creeping on Morphe’s Instagram page, it seems #MorpheBabes are happy to see the brand getting back to what they do best—creating color cosmetics that inspire creativity.

The Bronzed Glow Collection is centered around the limited edition 35G Bronze Goals Artistry Palette. The shades in the palette include Glow on (metallic icy nude), Island Life (metallic copper), Hotness (metallic cherry) and Record Temps (matte brick). As if the eyeshadow palette wasn’t smoking hot on its own, also available is the Glamabronze Face & Body Bronzer (in 3 shades), the 5-piece Hot Tropic Lip Gloss set and the liquid luster mini highlighter drops (a 4-piece set). Unfortunately, you can’t purchase the lip glosses or highlighter drops individually but by the looks of it, they’re totally worth the small investment.

You can shop Morphe’s Bronzed Glow collection now on morphebrushes.com. Friendly reminder: this collection is limited-edition so act now before it’s too late. We can already see some of these products being our go-to’s for our upcoming summer vacations and weekend festivities.