Beauty and the Real Girl: Why Moroccanoil Has a Cult Following

The Moroccanoil products have been cult favorites for years now, with droves of women flocking to the seemingly magical powers (and heavenly scent). From natural ingredients to de-frizzing capabilities, in our eyes, a product can’t get much better than this. It came as no surprise that when we started talking to Kirsty MacPhail, a model with impeccable hair, she told us that her secret was none other than Moroccanoil.

“I use Moroccanoil after I’ve blown out my hair or even when my hair has dried naturally curly. It smoothes out the frizz and makes my hair feel much softer and healthier,” she tells us. “I just rub a few drops of oil between my hands and apply it to the bottom half of my hair (avoid the roots as it may cause a greasy look) et voila! Smooth hair.”

Where to Buy: Moroccanoil Hair Treatment, $14-$34, Nordstrom.com