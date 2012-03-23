Moroccanoil Transitions Into Body Products

We’ve all been speaking the wonders of Moroccan oil on our hair for awhile now, but what could it do for our skin? Apparently a lot! The brains behind brand Moroccanoil are releasing a collection of five Mediterranean inspired body products this April. The line will include a scrub, moisturizer, hydrating treatment, hand-and-nail cream and skin-softening body soap. All of the products are said to improve skin’s texture and tone and are scented with one of three aromatherapy-based fragrances: honey-lavender, orange peel or the brand’s classic Moroccanoil scent.

Moroccanoil’s co-founder Carmen Tal said: “It all started with creating lotions for the body that had the signature Moroccanoil scent…people have been so attracted to the fragrance and high performance of the line, this was the inevitable way to go. We’ve been very careful to only bring products that perform.”

If their body products are anywhere near as amazing as the hair products, we are totally on board!

[WWD]