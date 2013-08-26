Moroccanoil Launches Candle, More Products We Want In Candle Form

The cult beauty brand Moroccanoil has always been known for it’s luxurious hair care products, that not only make styling your hair effortless but also care for your hair at the same time – giving those strands of yours some much needed TLC at all hours of the day. The brand has also always been known for it’s absolutely divine fragrance – a light and powdery scent that makes you almost want to bathe in the products. Knowing this, Moroccanoil has launched a candle so that you can fill your home with the scent that you love – which, of course, got us thinking.

If you could, which other favorite products would you turn into candles? We rattled off a choice few from the tops of our heads – scroll through the slideshow above and let us know which ones you would add to the list!

