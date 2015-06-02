The One Thing: Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Once considered a foreign and revolutionary hair care product, dry shampoo is no stranger to our travel bags, vanity counters, and the oils that collect on our scalps. It saves the day in so many situations, whether that be a bit of added texture or even more commonly, when jumping in the shower to wash and then blow-dry afterwards is a LOL-worthy request. For the sake of our strands, we’re always keeping our ears out for new technology, formulations, and ingredients that are used to boost this already amazing invention. Moroccanoil (yes, the maker of that life-changing hair oil) went ahead and added this essential to its already-vast collection, but did so by catering to the needs of specific hair colors and with a really cool rice-infused formula for oil absorption. Yes, it can soak up more than the H20 in your water-logged iPhone. Find out why it’ll become the one thing in your hair care routine.

What Makes It Different:

Instead of launching just one product for all hair hues, Moroccanoil gave you two with a formula specifically for light hair tones and another for dark hair tones. The light hair tone product includes violet undertones (you’ll be able to see it slightly at the nozzle of the can) to balance out any brassiness that may occur. Like the light tones product, the ingredients in the dark hair dry shampoo break down immediately, so you won’t be left with that visible powdery finish.

The ingredients that immediately break down are “ultra-fine rice starches” that are the key players in soaking up the oils and the product build-up in your hair. Leave all that absorption up to the rice!

Not only does it soak up oils, but it provides a UV protection for your hair.

A light fragrance leaves your hair smelling like you just walked out of the shower.

Why It’s the One Thing:

While there are other dry shampoo formulas that are specific to hair colors on the market, this product aims to help blondes or those with lighter hair the chance to reverse any brassiness damage with its violet undertones. Because it starts to break down right away (and blends in within seconds when you use your fingers to massage it in) you won’t have to worry about walking out of the house with any leftover residue. It’s also really light, so you won’t feel like you’re trying to fix dirty hair by just plopping on more product.

Where to Buy: Moroccaonoil Dry Shampoo, $10.50, moroccanoil.com

