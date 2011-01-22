Moroccan Oil: Is It Worth The Fuss?

Admittedly, I’m one of those people that will almost always fall for the latest “it” thing. My bathroom, which is filled with enough beauty products to supply a small drugstore, pretty much speaks for itself. What can I say If you’re selling it, I’m probably buying it. So needless to say, I had to finally give in and try this Moroccan Oil phenomenon that everyone has been raving about.

I was a little apprehensive at first, thinking that purposefully applying oil to my hair would make it look greasy and weighed down. And I didn’t feel any better after opening the bottle and seeing the incredibly thick consistency. But I soldiered on and gave it a try anyway.

The directions say to apply a small amount to damp hair and style as usual. After applying, I was pleasantly surprised to see how healthy, shiny and soft it turned out it even cut down on my blow drying time. I was instantly hooked and am now a full-on convert. There’s a full line of Moroccan Oil products left to try, like the intense hydrating mask, which I can’t wait to get my hands on.